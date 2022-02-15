S&P 500   4,464.22 (+1.42%)
DOW   34,974.84 (+1.18%)
QQQ   354.26 (+1.95%)
AAPL   171.78 (+1.72%)
MSFT   298.48 (+1.18%)
FB   217.61 (-0.04%)
GOOGL   2,725.87 (+0.57%)
AMZN   3,108.43 (+0.16%)
TSLA   917.96 (+4.82%)
NVDA   262.58 (+8.20%)
BABA   125.78 (+3.17%)
NIO   25.58 (+7.52%)
AMD   119.72 (+4.77%)
CGC   8.62 (+2.38%)
MU   94.37 (+5.02%)
GE   101.23 (+4.79%)
T   24.44 (+1.62%)
F   18.04 (+3.32%)
DIS   154.62 (+2.50%)
AMC   18.59 (+4.73%)
PFE   49.54 (-0.52%)
ACB   4.61 (+6.47%)
BA   219.00 (+4.27%)
Regulators won't let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this Friday, March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Federal safety officials aren't ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year.(AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it told Boeing of its decision Tuesday.

The FAA said that once deliveries of 787s resume, it will perform final inspections and retain power to clear each new plane until it is confident that Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing “consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards.” It also said Boeing must have a plan for handling planes that need reworking.

“This will allow the agency to confirm the effectiveness of measures Boeing has undertaken to improve the 787 manufacturing process,” the FAA said in a statement.

For years, the FAA has relied on Boeing employees to certify the airworthiness of planes by deputizing some company employees to act on behalf of the agency. The practice came under intense criticism after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets and revelations that FAA officials knew little about a key flight control systems implicated in the crashes.

The 787, a larger plane than the 737, has been plagued by production flaws such as unacceptable gaps between fuselage panels. Deliveries were stopped briefly in late 2020, then again in May 2021 and have not resumed. The halt in shipments has deprived Chicago-based Boeing Co. of cash that airlines pay when they receive new planes.

Boeing, afraid of appearing to pressure the FAA to resume deliveries, has declined to give investors an idea of when 787 shipments might resume. A spokeswoman said Tuesday, “We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements.”

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)2.5$218.84+4.2%N/A-30.69Buy$264.16
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

