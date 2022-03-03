REI store in New York City becomes 1st to unionize

S&P 500   4,363.49 (-0.53%)
DOW   33,794.66 (-0.29%)
QQQ   342.26 (-1.43%)
AAPL   166.23 (-0.20%)
MSFT   295.92 (-1.42%)
FB   202.97 (-2.47%)
GOOGL   2,677.99 (-0.50%)
AMZN   2,957.97 (-2.73%)
TSLA   839.29 (-4.61%)
NVDA   237.14 (-2.09%)
BABA   102.05 (-3.20%)
NIO   19.88 (-8.68%)
AMD   111.98 (-5.33%)
CGC   6.70 (-4.01%)
MU   89.18 (-4.42%)
GE   92.45 (-1.82%)
T   23.91 (+0.38%)
F   17.60 (-2.76%)
DIS   145.57 (-1.20%)
AMC   18.06 (-2.54%)
PFE   47.83 (+0.27%)
PYPL   101.34 (-4.94%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)
S&P 500   4,363.49 (-0.53%)
DOW   33,794.66 (-0.29%)
QQQ   342.26 (-1.43%)
AAPL   166.23 (-0.20%)
MSFT   295.92 (-1.42%)
FB   202.97 (-2.47%)
GOOGL   2,677.99 (-0.50%)
AMZN   2,957.97 (-2.73%)
TSLA   839.29 (-4.61%)
NVDA   237.14 (-2.09%)
BABA   102.05 (-3.20%)
NIO   19.88 (-8.68%)
AMD   111.98 (-5.33%)
CGC   6.70 (-4.01%)
MU   89.18 (-4.42%)
GE   92.45 (-1.82%)
T   23.91 (+0.38%)
F   17.60 (-2.76%)
DIS   145.57 (-1.20%)
AMC   18.06 (-2.54%)
PFE   47.83 (+0.27%)
PYPL   101.34 (-4.94%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)
S&P 500   4,363.49 (-0.53%)
DOW   33,794.66 (-0.29%)
QQQ   342.26 (-1.43%)
AAPL   166.23 (-0.20%)
MSFT   295.92 (-1.42%)
FB   202.97 (-2.47%)
GOOGL   2,677.99 (-0.50%)
AMZN   2,957.97 (-2.73%)
TSLA   839.29 (-4.61%)
NVDA   237.14 (-2.09%)
BABA   102.05 (-3.20%)
NIO   19.88 (-8.68%)
AMD   111.98 (-5.33%)
CGC   6.70 (-4.01%)
MU   89.18 (-4.42%)
GE   92.45 (-1.82%)
T   23.91 (+0.38%)
F   17.60 (-2.76%)
DIS   145.57 (-1.20%)
AMC   18.06 (-2.54%)
PFE   47.83 (+0.27%)
PYPL   101.34 (-4.94%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)
S&P 500   4,363.49 (-0.53%)
DOW   33,794.66 (-0.29%)
QQQ   342.26 (-1.43%)
AAPL   166.23 (-0.20%)
MSFT   295.92 (-1.42%)
FB   202.97 (-2.47%)
GOOGL   2,677.99 (-0.50%)
AMZN   2,957.97 (-2.73%)
TSLA   839.29 (-4.61%)
NVDA   237.14 (-2.09%)
BABA   102.05 (-3.20%)
NIO   19.88 (-8.68%)
AMD   111.98 (-5.33%)
CGC   6.70 (-4.01%)
MU   89.18 (-4.42%)
GE   92.45 (-1.82%)
T   23.91 (+0.38%)
F   17.60 (-2.76%)
DIS   145.57 (-1.20%)
AMC   18.06 (-2.54%)
PFE   47.83 (+0.27%)
PYPL   101.34 (-4.94%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)

REI store in New York City becomes 1st to unionize

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at a New York City outpost of outdoor clothing and equipment seller REI voted overwhelmingly to join a union — the first REI store to do so — amid efforts from workers at other big companies to do the same.

The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday the vote in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood was 88-14 in favor of being represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

“History was made today! We’re excited to welcome the workers of REI SoHo into the RWDSU," said union President Stuart Appelbaum in a statement.

“With a seat at the table, workers can make working at REI safe and sustainable for years to come," he said.

In a statement after the vote, REI said, “As we have said throughout this process, REI firmly believes that the decision of whether or not to be represented by a union is an important one, and we respect each employee’s right to choose or refuse union representation."

Efforts to unionize at different retailers are taking place around the country. Two Starbucks locations in Buffalo, New York, and one in Mesa, Arizona, have voted to organize, and workers at Amazon locations in New York City and Alabama are also pushing for union representation.

Seattle-based REI has more than 170 locations across 41 states and Washington, D.C.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.