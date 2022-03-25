Reliable REIT for Bulls to Add to Their Portfolio

The shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) -- a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in timber -- have mostly recovered from their pullback from their Feb. 9 record high of $41.55. Though the security is down 4.6% in 2022, due to a break back below the formerly supportive 80-day moving average, it still boasts an 18% year-over-year lead. Even better, another trendline sits just below that's been supportive to WY in the past.

According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, WY just came within one standard deviation of its 160-day moving average after a lengthy period above this trendline. WY has experienced four similar pullbacks in the past three years, logging a positive one-month return in 67% of those instances, while averaging a 1.8% pop. While this return is muted, a similar move from its current perch could help WY reclaim its 80-day moving average.

Short sellers have already been hitting the exits, with short interest down 12.2% over the last reporting period. The 9.62 million shares sold short now make up a slim 1.3% of the stock's available float.

Meanwhile, short-term options traders seem to have taken a call-heavy stance. This is per WY's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.25, which sits higher than just 4% of readings from the past 12 months.

Now might be time to join these bulls, as options traders are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations for WY at the moment. More specifically, the equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 0.27 sits in the relatively low 31st percentile of its annual range.

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.