S&P 500   3,997.62 (+0.69%)
DOW   33,006.25 (+0.58%)
QQQ   295.25 (+1.16%)
AAPL   148.57 (+1.27%)
MSFT   251.62 (+0.96%)
META   171.43 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   89.95 (+0.92%)
AMZN   94.22 (+0.77%)
TSLA   206.85 (+5.06%)
NVDA   235.75 (+1.24%)
NIO   9.35 (+0.54%)
BABA   89.65 (+0.73%)
AMD   79.10 (+1.29%)
T   19.26 (+0.10%)
F   12.25 (+3.11%)
MU   58.37 (+0.33%)
CGC   2.34 (+0.43%)
GE   84.62 (+1.28%)
DIS   101.18 (+0.88%)
AMC   6.53 (+5.32%)
PFE   41.28 (-1.13%)
PYPL   73.72 (+0.23%)
NFLX   328.68 (+3.64%)
Remote Workers Are Still Moving Away From the Office — Here's Where They're Going

Mon., February 27, 2023 | Entrepreneur

Since the start of the pandemic, remote work has increasingly given many Americans the freedom to choose where they want to live — regardless of its proximity to a physical office.

And some of them are still leaving bigger cities behind. According to a survey from review crowdsourcer Yelp, which examined three years of internal data on its own fully remote workforce, the number of employees living near its office locations saw a steep drop from 2019 to 2022, Bloomberg reported.

As of 2022, many U.S. remote workers weren't working from home out of necessity but because they preferred it (76% compared to 60% in 2020), and nearly 20% said they were working remotely because they'd relocated, per a Pew Research Center study.

In the case of Yelp's workforce, many employees are leaving large, expensive cities. The number of workers living near the company's San Francisco headquarters fell by 70%, and the number of those living near offices in New York, Washington DC and Chicago dropped by 67%.

During that same period, the number of Yelp employees residing in Florida and Texas increased four times over.

"Many of the employees we've spoken with moved away from former office locations to areas with a lower cost of living, with some individuals purchasing their first home or enjoying a slower pace of life," said Carmen Whitney Orr, the company's chief people officer.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Yelp (YELP)
2.7889 of 5 stars		$30.26+0.4%N/A59.33Hold$36.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

