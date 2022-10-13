Report: Bomb threat led to evacuation of Norway gas plant

S&P 500   3,577.03
DOW   29,210.85
QQQ   262.66
4 Key Lessons Moving from Corporate MBA to Entrepreneur
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Apple's Price Targets Are Changing
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Become An Investor For Just 0,87$ Per Share (Ad)pixel
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
S&P 500   3,577.03
DOW   29,210.85
QQQ   262.66
4 Key Lessons Moving from Corporate MBA to Entrepreneur
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Apple's Price Targets Are Changing
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Become An Investor For Just 0,87$ Per Share (Ad)pixel
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
S&P 500   3,577.03
DOW   29,210.85
QQQ   262.66
4 Key Lessons Moving from Corporate MBA to Entrepreneur
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Apple's Price Targets Are Changing
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Become An Investor For Just 0,87$ Per Share (Ad)pixel
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
S&P 500   3,577.03
DOW   29,210.85
QQQ   262.66
4 Key Lessons Moving from Corporate MBA to Entrepreneur
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Apple's Price Targets Are Changing
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Become An Investor For Just 0,87$ Per Share (Ad)pixel
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

Report: Bomb threat led to evacuation of Norway gas plant

Thu., October 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A bomb threat against a natural gas processing facility in central Norway forced the site's evacuation and briefly halted operations, Norwegian media reported Thursday, with police later confirming that the threat wasn't credible.

The incident came amid heighten security on key energy, internet and power infrastructures following last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two key pipelines in the Baltic Sea that supply gas to Germany.

The blasts and ruptures happened in international waters off the Baltic coastline of both Sweden and Denmark but within the countries' exclusive economic zone. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

Gas from Norway's Ormen Lange is piped along the sea bed to the onshore Nyhamna facility which was evacuated. The gas is then exported to the United Kingdom.

Police told Norwegian news agency NTB that there was ”no evidence that the bomb threat against the Ormen Lange facility was real.”

“The perpetrator is known to the police for similar circumstances and the case is being investigated further,” said police spokesman Per Åge Ferstad.

Nyhamna is about 375 kilometers (233 miles) northwest of Oslo. It is Norway’s second largest gas field and is operated by the Norwegian branch of Shell.

Shell later told Norwegian news agency NTB that workers had returned to the site and production had resumed.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.