Report: Clean energy jobs grow, but wages lag fossil sector

S&P 500   3,979.87
DOW   31,581.28
QQQ   298.97
Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
Russian official says Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak
S&P 500   3,979.87
DOW   31,581.28
QQQ   298.97
Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
Russian official says Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak
S&P 500   3,979.87
DOW   31,581.28
QQQ   298.97
Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
Russian official says Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak
S&P 500   3,979.87
DOW   31,581.28
QQQ   298.97
Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
The One Ticker Retirement Plan Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
Russian official says Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak

Report: Clean energy jobs grow, but wages lag fossil sector

Thu., September 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani on June 3, 2022. A new report has found that clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market, according to a report Thursday.

The International Energy Agency said a post-pandemic jobs rebound in the sector has been driven by emissions-cutting technologies such as electric vehicle production, building insulation, solar projects and wind farms.

Clean energy, which under IEA's definition also includes nuclear power, is now estimated to account for more than half the 65 million energy sector jobs across all regions except Russia and the Middle East.

However, the Paris-based agency said high energy prices including for fossil fuels have seen an upswing in employment, notably for liquefied natural gas infrastructure. Many countries in Europe are scrambling to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies due to the war in Ukraine.

It also noted that wages in clean energy jobs lag behind those in the fossil fuel industry, where unionization rates are higher and risky work has been compensated with higher pay. The exception is nuclear, due to the highly skilled labor needed, the agency said.

“Countries around the world are responding to the current crisis by seeking to accelerate the growth of homegrown clean energy industries," said the IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol. “The regions that make this move will see huge growth in jobs.”

He urged companies, labor representatives and governments to ensure that clean energy projects provide high quality employment and attract a diverse workforce. Women are significantly underrepresented in the energy sector, which as a whole accounts for about 2% of the global workforce, IEA said.

Where possible, fossil fuel workers should be given the option to retrain for clean energy jobs, the agency said. It predicted could up to 14 million new clean energy jobs could be created by 2030, with an additional 16 million workers switching to new roles related to clean energy.


___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.