S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high
Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
Shift in war's front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
Transit woes mount for Boston's beleaguered subway riders
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high
Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
Shift in war's front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
Transit woes mount for Boston's beleaguered subway riders
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high
Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
Shift in war's front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
Transit woes mount for Boston's beleaguered subway riders
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high
Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
Shift in war's front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
Transit woes mount for Boston's beleaguered subway riders
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit

Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

Sun., August 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer.

The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.

Previously, state and local health officials had said that eight people who visited the park contracted Shigella and other people tested positive for the norovirus, sapovirus and a type of E. coli called enteropathogenic E. coli.

The CDC report is based on a survey of 404 people who visited the splash park last year between May 28 and June 19.

The splash park located about 14 miles (22.53 kilometers) west of Wichita was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its pump and filtration system and passing a health inspection.

The report confirmed the illnesses weren’t linked to any of the animals at the interactive zoo.

At least three lawsuits have been filed against the splash pad. One of those was settled, but two others remain pending.

The director of the wildlife park Matt Fouts told the newspaper he didn’t find the study useful although he’s “all for analyzing data to learn from the past.”

“It offered little advice for other splash parks besides ensuring you have signage that states ‘don’t swallow the water’ and offered no additional insight into the investigation,” Fouts said. “Regardless, it did affirm that there have been no additional incidents because we took the situation seriously and found ways to enhance our system and processes so that the Splash Park is safer than ever.”

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.