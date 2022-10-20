Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

Thu., October 20, 2022 | The Associated Press
Elon Musk
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, by The Washington Post. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter’s workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.

Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.

San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Musk's planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned. Musk himself has alluded to the need to cull some of the company's staff in the past, but he hadn't given a specific number — at least not publicly.

"A 75% headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “That said, you can’t cut your way to growth."

Ives added that such a drastic reduction in Twitter's workforce would likely set the company back years.

Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter's own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users. With as drastic a reduction as Musk may be planning, the platform could quickly become overrun with harmful content and spam — the latter of which the Tesla CEO himself has said he'll address if he becomes owner of the company.

After his initial $44 billion bid in April to buy Twitter, Musk backed out of the deal, contending Twitter misrepresented the number of fake “spam bot” accounts on its platform. Twitter sued, and a Delaware judge has given both sides until Oct. 28 to work out details. Otherwise, there will be a trial in November.

7 Cash Rich Stocks That Offer Safety in Any Market

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.