Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Tesla's Worst Nightmare? (Coming True Right Now) (Ad)pixel
3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
An All-In-One Guide for Trading Metals (Ad)pixel
DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage 
How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
An All-In-One Guide for Trading Metals (Ad)pixel
Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
Stocks end mixed; S&P 500 posts 2nd straight weekly loss
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Tesla's Worst Nightmare? (Coming True Right Now) (Ad)pixel
3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
An All-In-One Guide for Trading Metals (Ad)pixel
DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage 
How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
An All-In-One Guide for Trading Metals (Ad)pixel
Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
Stocks end mixed; S&P 500 posts 2nd straight weekly loss
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Tesla's Worst Nightmare? (Coming True Right Now) (Ad)pixel
3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
An All-In-One Guide for Trading Metals (Ad)pixel
DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage 
How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
An All-In-One Guide for Trading Metals (Ad)pixel
Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
Stocks end mixed; S&P 500 posts 2nd straight weekly loss
S&P 500   4,079.09
DOW   33,826.69
QQQ   301.16
3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Tesla's Worst Nightmare? (Coming True Right Now) (Ad)pixel
3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
An All-In-One Guide for Trading Metals (Ad)pixel
DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage 
How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
An All-In-One Guide for Trading Metals (Ad)pixel
Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
Stocks end mixed; S&P 500 posts 2nd straight weekly loss

Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible

Sat., February 18, 2023 | The Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A bomb threat against an American Airlines flight that diverted the plane from the tarmac of a Texas airport Friday was not credible, a law enforcement official said.

An FBI official said the passengers on the noon flight from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago were not in danger despite the threat, KVIA-TV reported.

“While an assessment is always conducted following receipt of a threat, there is no known credible threat to the aircraft or passengers at this time,” Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Downey said Friday.

Officials at El Paso International Airport and the FBI's El Paso office took precautionary safety measures after the threat was received, Downey said.

The flight eventually departed in the late afternoon for Chicago O’Hare International Airport, KVIA reported.

Tracking website FlightAware indicated the flight arrived safely and another flight with the same identification number was preparing to return to El Paso on Saturday.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for additional information from The Associated Press.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for February 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Recent Videos

Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: