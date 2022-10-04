S&P 500   3,762.80 (+2.29%)
DOW   30,126.45 (+2.16%)
QQQ   280.87 (+2.68%)
AAPL   144.78 (+1.64%)
MSFT   247.86 (+2.96%)
META   140.71 (+1.52%)
GOOGL   101.15 (+2.54%)
AMZN   121.31 (+4.69%)
TSLA   245.96 (+1.47%)
NVDA   130.19 (+4.05%)
NIO   16.59 (+7.10%)
BABA   83.40 (+3.67%)
AMD   68.00 (+2.86%)
T   16.00 (+0.63%)
MU   54.40 (+5.18%)
CGC   3.12 (+7.22%)
F   12.23 (+6.63%)
GE   67.00 (+5.35%)
DIS   100.93 (+3.91%)
AMC   7.52 (+9.30%)
PYPL   92.29 (+5.86%)
PFE   44.41 (+0.61%)
NFLX   239.27 (+0.10%)
Report: Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter

Tue., October 4, 2022 | The Associated Press
Elon Musk
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 on reports that Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped.

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the case who were not identified.

Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale. Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.

Neither Twitter nor lawyers for Musk responded to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.

Musk’s argument for walking away from the deal — has largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

