S&P 500   3,224.16 (+0.59%)
DOW   28,506.97 (+0.46%)
QQQ   211.95 (+0.52%)
AAPL   280.39 (+0.13%)
FB   206.53 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   1,353.11 (-0.25%)
AMZN   1,796.65 (+0.24%)
CGC   20.01 (-0.30%)
NVDA   239.34 (+1.65%)
MU   55.05 (+0.95%)
BABA   213.23 (+1.48%)
GE   11.06 (+0.18%)
TSLA   403.71 (-0.08%)
T   39.11 (+0.46%)
AMD   44.08 (+2.92%)
NFLX   336.26 (+1.22%)
BAC   35.03 (+0.23%)
GILD   66.16 (+1.33%)
Report: Nebraska unemployment rate unchanged at 3.1%

Posted on Friday, December 20th, 2019 By The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate of 3.1% remained unchanged in November, the fifth straight month the rate has remained at that figure.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary November rate was three-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted November 2018 rate of 2.8%.

The Nebraska rate is below November’s national preliminary rate of 3.5%, which is down a tenth of a point from 3.6% in October and down two-tenths of a point from the November 2018 rate of 3.7%.

The department says Nebraska’s nonfarm employment rose last month more than 14,600 over the year-ago figure and was up more than 1,740 over October.

Private industries with the most growth year-over-year were leisure and hospitality, up 2,473; professional and business services, up 2,465; and mining and construction, up 1,624. Month to month, the largest gains were seen in trade, transportation and utilities, up 4,857; professional and business services, up 451; and education and health, up 358.

The preliminary Omaha-area unemployment rate for November remained 2.7%, the same rate as October, the report said. The November 2018 figure was 2.8%.

Lincoln’s preliminary rate fell last month to 2.6% from October’s 2.7%. The figure in November 2018 was 2.1%.

Grand Island’s preliminary rate plummeted to 2.8% last month from 4.2% in October. The year-ago November figure was 2.5%.

Unemployment rates for Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha have not been seasonally adjusted, so they cannot be directly compared with the state unemployment rate.

Here are preliminary area labor-market unemployment rates for November, followed by the October rates:

— Beatrice: 2.9%, 3.2%

— Columbus: 2.6%, 2.8%

— Fremont: 2.6%, 2.8%

— Hastings: 2.9%, 3.0%

— Kearney: 2.4%, 2.6%

— Lexington: 2.6%, 2.8%

— Norfolk: 2.5%, 2.6%

— North Platte: 3.2%, 3.5%

— Red Willow: 2.6%, 2.9%

— Scottsbluff: 3.4%, 3.3%


