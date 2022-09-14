50% OFF
S&P 500   3,946.01 (+0.34%)
DOW   31,135.09 (+0.10%)
QQQ   296.67 (+1.01%)
AAPL   155.55 (+1.11%)
MSFT   252.57 (+0.23%)
META   151.75 (-0.90%)
GOOGL   105.22 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.80 (+1.56%)
TSLA   303.41 (+3.86%)
NVDA   131.59 (+0.21%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.49 (+0.60%)
T   16.78 (-0.30%)
MU   53.17 (-0.84%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.70 (-0.27%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.52 (+0.68%)
AMC   9.81 (+0.93%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.16 (-0.06%)
NFLX   224.23 (+2.80%)
Report: Tesla driver lost scholarship before fiery crash

Wed., September 14, 2022 | Associated Press

This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage to a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor electric car following a crash in September, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. The Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery September crash near Miami accelerated to 90 mph (145 kph) in the seconds before he lost control and smashed into trees, federal investigators said in a preliminary report released Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (NTSB via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — A 20-year-old Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery, high-speed crash on a residential South Florida street last year might have been upset after learning he had lost a scholarship, federal investigators said.

The National Transportation Safety Board released new documents Tuesday saying the driver of the 2021 Model 3 sedan had learned several hours before the Sept. 13, 2021, crash that he had lost a scholarship at Florida International University. The school's main campus is located just west of Miami.

The driver's friends and family told investigators that he didn't seem unusually perturbed about the scholarship, according to the NTSB report. But his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, texted her mother shortly before the crash that the driver was upset about the scholarship and that she was trying to make the him feel better.

The crash occurred after the driver accelerated to 90 mph (145 kph) through a Coral Gables intersection to beat a yellow light on a residential street, his speed tripling the 30 mph (49 kph) limit, investigators said. The driver had owned the car for about six days before the crash.

The driver lost control as he cleared the intersection and veered left onto the median, where the Tesla glanced off one large tree before before smashing its passenger's side door into a second, the NTSB said. The driver never hit the brake, a report said, citing five seconds of data recovered from the car's severely damaged event recorder.

The crash damaged the Tesla's high-voltage lithium-ion battery and the car erupted into flames, killing the driver and passenger.

Tesla vehicles do not use gasoline that could raise the risk of a big fire after a crash, but the company’s guidance to first responders includes a warning about lithium-ion battery fires. Tesla representatives have said high-speed collisions can result in a fire for any kind of car.

