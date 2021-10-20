Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes

S&P 500   4,535.00 (+0.34%)
DOW   35,600.87 (+0.40%)
QQQ   374.77 (-0.19%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.03%)
MSFT   307.22 (-0.33%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,838.69 (-0.91%)
TSLA   865.86 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,416.70 (-0.80%)
NVDA   220.62 (-1.02%)
BABA   177.69 (+0.39%)
NIO   39.73 (-0.75%)
CGC   14.13 (-1.46%)
GE   105.34 (+0.58%)
AMD   116.32 (+-0.01%)
MU   68.39 (+1.21%)
T   25.95 (+1.41%)
F   15.89 (+3.05%)
ACB   7.56 (+1.48%)
DIS   170.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   42.84 (+1.78%)
BA   216.60 (+0.29%)
AMC   40.82 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   4,535.00 (+0.34%)
DOW   35,600.87 (+0.40%)
QQQ   374.77 (-0.19%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.03%)
MSFT   307.22 (-0.33%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,838.69 (-0.91%)
TSLA   865.86 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,416.70 (-0.80%)
NVDA   220.62 (-1.02%)
BABA   177.69 (+0.39%)
NIO   39.73 (-0.75%)
CGC   14.13 (-1.46%)
GE   105.34 (+0.58%)
AMD   116.32 (+-0.01%)
MU   68.39 (+1.21%)
T   25.95 (+1.41%)
F   15.89 (+3.05%)
ACB   7.56 (+1.48%)
DIS   170.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   42.84 (+1.78%)
BA   216.60 (+0.29%)
AMC   40.82 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   4,535.00 (+0.34%)
DOW   35,600.87 (+0.40%)
QQQ   374.77 (-0.19%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.03%)
MSFT   307.22 (-0.33%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,838.69 (-0.91%)
TSLA   865.86 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,416.70 (-0.80%)
NVDA   220.62 (-1.02%)
BABA   177.69 (+0.39%)
NIO   39.73 (-0.75%)
CGC   14.13 (-1.46%)
GE   105.34 (+0.58%)
AMD   116.32 (+-0.01%)
MU   68.39 (+1.21%)
T   25.95 (+1.41%)
F   15.89 (+3.05%)
ACB   7.56 (+1.48%)
DIS   170.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   42.84 (+1.78%)
BA   216.60 (+0.29%)
AMC   40.82 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   4,535.00 (+0.34%)
DOW   35,600.87 (+0.40%)
QQQ   374.77 (-0.19%)
AAPL   148.80 (+0.03%)
MSFT   307.22 (-0.33%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,838.69 (-0.91%)
TSLA   865.86 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,416.70 (-0.80%)
NVDA   220.62 (-1.02%)
BABA   177.69 (+0.39%)
NIO   39.73 (-0.75%)
CGC   14.13 (-1.46%)
GE   105.34 (+0.58%)
AMD   116.32 (+-0.01%)
MU   68.39 (+1.21%)
T   25.95 (+1.41%)
F   15.89 (+3.05%)
ACB   7.56 (+1.48%)
DIS   170.62 (-0.33%)
PFE   42.84 (+1.78%)
BA   216.60 (+0.29%)
AMC   40.82 (+0.05%)

Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | Associated Press

Donald Trump
In this July 7, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump's company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there, according to The New York Times. The district attorney’s office subpoenaed records from both the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester and the town that handles its taxes, Ossining, N.Y., said the Times, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there, according to The New York Times.

The district attorney’s office subpoenaed records from both the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester and the town of Ossining that handles the club's taxes, said the Times, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.” The newspaper didn’t say why those people had requested anonymity.

The probe led by District Attorney Mimi E. Rocah, a Democrat, appears to focus in part on whether the former president’s company submitted misleading valuations on the golf course.

In a statement, the Trump Organization suggested the probe was politically motivated, noting that it had hammered out a compromise with the town over its long-running efforts to cut taxes in June, a deal signed off by a county judge.

“The suggestion that anything was inappropriate is completely false and incredibly irresponsible," the Trump statement said. "The witch hunt continues.”

The district attorney's office has not accused anyone at the company of wrongdoing and it was not immediately clear if the probe will ultimately lead to any charges. A spokesperson for the office, Jess Vecchiarelli, wouldn't confirm the probe to The Associated Press, stating only, “We have no comment.”

The probe adds to several legal challenges facing the former president and his company. In July, the Manhattan district attorney indicted the company and its longtime financial chief with allegedly failing to pay taxes on employee perks, like cars and apartments. Both the company and the finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, have pleaded not guilty.

The New York state attorney general's office, which joined in the Manhattan district attorney probe, has also launched its own investigation into Trump's finances. That civil investigation is looking in part into whether the Trump Organization may have misled tax officials in valuations of another of the company's Westchester County properties, its Seven Springs estate featuring a Georgian-style mansion set among 213-acres of bucolic countryside.

The Trump Organization has been fighting the town of Ossining for lower tax assessments for its Westchester golf course for years. The company once valued the golf club for tax purposes at about $1.4 million, later increasing its estimate to $6.5 million, while the town for years valued it at more than $15 million.

In June, a New York judge ruled on a compromise that would cut the assessment to $9.5 million for 2021. The compromise also cut assessments going back several years by about 30%, triggering refunds to the company of about $875,000 for overcharges on its back taxes.


7 Stocks to Buy That Will Benefit From Inflation

There are two narratives that are getting conflated when it comes to inflation. The first is whether or not inflation is occurring. And the second is whether inflation will get out of control.

To the first point, the clear answer is absolutely. There are price increases in everything from commodities to semiconductor chips. And even though lumber prices have gone down it’s a good bet that many consumers will put off their deck projects for another day.

And, of course, inflation numbers tend to strip out gas and groceries – but those are precisely the areas where consumers feel inflation the most. Inflation is real.

But is this just “transitory” as many analysts and the Fed itself claim? Or is it only the beginning of something much worse? The answer to those questions is probably above our pay grade.

As an investor, the inflation narrative only changes where you allocate your investment dollars. And for the most part, you’re probably only looking at a small percentage of your portfolio.

However, the first rule of investing is to not lose money so it’s important to identify companies that can provide a hedge against inflation – transitory or otherwise.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. Right now there are many strong companies that benefit when inflation is on the rise.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy That Will Benefit From Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.