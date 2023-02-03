Reports: 8 migrants' bodies recovered by Italian coast guard

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Reports: 8 migrants' bodies recovered by Italian coast guard

Fri., February 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — The bodies of eight migrants have been recovered by Italy's coast guard during an operation overnight that also rescued 42 survivors in the central Mediterranean off the island of Lampedusa, Italian news agency ANSA reported Friday.

The coast guard in Rome and in Lampedusa declined to immediately confirm details of the rescue, including the deaths.

All on board were soaking wet, cold and dehydrated, according to ANSA. The deceased were believed to have perished from the cold. Survivors said they had departed the Tunisian port of Sfax before dawn on Saturday, ANSA reported.

The rescue happened about 42 miles (67 kilometers) south of Lampedusa, in the Maltese search and rescue area, according to ANSA.

Charity boats operating in the deadly central Mediterranean have complained that a new Italian policy forcing them to port after each rescue will endanger the lives of migrants departing from North Africa.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: