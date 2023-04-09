S&P 500   4,105.02
DOW   33,485.29
QQQ   318.05
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Unemployment fell to 3.5% under Biden. For how much longer?
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery
Reports: Tesla plans Shanghai factory for power storage

Sun., April 9, 2023 | The Associated Press

A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Colorado, Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla's first-quarter vehicle sales in 2023 rose 36% after the company cut prices twice in a bid to stimulate demand. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Electric car maker Tesla Inc. plans to build a factory in Shanghai to produce power-storage devices for sale worldwide, state media reported Sunday.

Plans call for annual production of 10,000 Megapack units, according to the Xinhua News Agency and state television. They said the company made the announcement at a signing ceremony in Shanghai, where Tesla operates an auto factory.

The factory is due to break ground in the third quarter of this year and start productions in the second quarter of 2024, the reports said.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for information.

The upgrade means that Tesla is no longer considered a junk-rated company, and even Tesla bears are admitting that this is good for the stock.

