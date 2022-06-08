Reports: Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

×
S&P 500   4,115.77 (-1.08%)
DOW   32,910.90 (-0.81%)
QQQ   307.64 (-0.72%)
AAPL   147.96 (-0.50%)
MSFT   270.41 (-0.77%)
FB   196.64 (+0.51%)
GOOGL   2,343.88 (+0.04%)
AMZN   121.18 (-1.48%)
TSLA   725.60 (+1.25%)
NVDA   186.48 (-1.47%)
NIO   20.38 (+3.72%)
BABA   119.62 (+14.67%)
AMD   101.90 (-3.21%)
CGC   4.13 (-2.59%)
MU   68.60 (-3.05%)
T   21.05 (-0.43%)
GE   77.16 (-1.08%)
F   13.53 (-1.53%)
DIS   107.34 (-0.42%)
AMC   13.52 (+3.44%)
PFE   53.47 (-0.91%)
PYPL   87.51 (-1.22%)
NFLX   202.83 (+2.12%)
S&P 500   4,115.77 (-1.08%)
DOW   32,910.90 (-0.81%)
QQQ   307.64 (-0.72%)
AAPL   147.96 (-0.50%)
MSFT   270.41 (-0.77%)
FB   196.64 (+0.51%)
GOOGL   2,343.88 (+0.04%)
AMZN   121.18 (-1.48%)
TSLA   725.60 (+1.25%)
NVDA   186.48 (-1.47%)
NIO   20.38 (+3.72%)
BABA   119.62 (+14.67%)
AMD   101.90 (-3.21%)
CGC   4.13 (-2.59%)
MU   68.60 (-3.05%)
T   21.05 (-0.43%)
GE   77.16 (-1.08%)
F   13.53 (-1.53%)
DIS   107.34 (-0.42%)
AMC   13.52 (+3.44%)
PFE   53.47 (-0.91%)
PYPL   87.51 (-1.22%)
NFLX   202.83 (+2.12%)
S&P 500   4,115.77 (-1.08%)
DOW   32,910.90 (-0.81%)
QQQ   307.64 (-0.72%)
AAPL   147.96 (-0.50%)
MSFT   270.41 (-0.77%)
FB   196.64 (+0.51%)
GOOGL   2,343.88 (+0.04%)
AMZN   121.18 (-1.48%)
TSLA   725.60 (+1.25%)
NVDA   186.48 (-1.47%)
NIO   20.38 (+3.72%)
BABA   119.62 (+14.67%)
AMD   101.90 (-3.21%)
CGC   4.13 (-2.59%)
MU   68.60 (-3.05%)
T   21.05 (-0.43%)
GE   77.16 (-1.08%)
F   13.53 (-1.53%)
DIS   107.34 (-0.42%)
AMC   13.52 (+3.44%)
PFE   53.47 (-0.91%)
PYPL   87.51 (-1.22%)
NFLX   202.83 (+2.12%)
S&P 500   4,115.77 (-1.08%)
DOW   32,910.90 (-0.81%)
QQQ   307.64 (-0.72%)
AAPL   147.96 (-0.50%)
MSFT   270.41 (-0.77%)
FB   196.64 (+0.51%)
GOOGL   2,343.88 (+0.04%)
AMZN   121.18 (-1.48%)
TSLA   725.60 (+1.25%)
NVDA   186.48 (-1.47%)
NIO   20.38 (+3.72%)
BABA   119.62 (+14.67%)
AMD   101.90 (-3.21%)
CGC   4.13 (-2.59%)
MU   68.60 (-3.05%)
T   21.05 (-0.43%)
GE   77.16 (-1.08%)
F   13.53 (-1.53%)
DIS   107.34 (-0.42%)
AMC   13.52 (+3.44%)
PFE   53.47 (-0.91%)
PYPL   87.51 (-1.22%)
NFLX   202.83 (+2.12%)

Reports: Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | Associated Press

Elon Musk
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Elon Musk is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday, June 6, 2022 that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire’s agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.

Lawyers involved in the deal would not confirm the data sharing agreement. Musk made no comment on Twitter, although he has previously been vocal about various aspects of the deal. Twitter declined to confirm the reports and pointed to a Monday statement in which the company said it is continuing to “cooperatively” share information with Musk.

Musk, who struck a legally binding agreement to buy Twitter in April, contends that the deal can’t proceed unless the company provides more information about the prevalence of fake accounts on its platform. He has argued, without presenting evidence, that Twitter has significantly underestimated the number of these “spam bots” -- automated accounts that typically promote scams and misinformation — on its service.

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also announced an investigation into Twitter for allegedly failing to disclose the extent of its spam bot and fake accounts, saying his office would look into “potential false reporting” of bots on Twitter.

The Washington Post first reported Twitter’s plan to provide Musk with full access to the firehose, citing a person familiar with the matter. Other reports suggested the billionaire might only receive partial access.

Twitter's reported offer could blunt Musk's attempts to use the spam bot issue to cast doubt on the deal's future. This week, lawyers for Musk accused the company of refusing to surrender information about the true number of bot accounts on Twitter. Mike Ringler, the Palo Alto, California, attorney who signed that Monday letter, told the AP he was not at liberty to speak about the matter when reached Wednesday afternoon.


Fake social media accounts have been problematic for years. Advertisers rely on the number of users provided by social media platforms to determine where they will spend money. Spam bots are also used to amplify messages and spread disinformation.

The problem of fake accounts is well-known to Twitter and its investors. The company has disclosed its bot estimates to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for years, while also cautioning that its estimate might be too low.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has said that Twitter has consistently estimated that fewer than 5% of its accounts are spam. But Musk has disputed that figure, contending in a May tweet — without evidence — that 20% or more of Twitter's accounts are bogus.


7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.



View the "7 Risk-Off Stocks to Buy as Inflation Remains at Record Levels".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.