S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Buffett still wants deals but can't find any attractive ones
Sanctions vs. neutrality: Swiss fine-tune response to Russia
Live updates: Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops
Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks
Average Retirement Savings by Age
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Buffett still wants deals but can't find any attractive ones
Sanctions vs. neutrality: Swiss fine-tune response to Russia
Live updates: Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops
Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks
Average Retirement Savings by Age
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Buffett still wants deals but can't find any attractive ones
Sanctions vs. neutrality: Swiss fine-tune response to Russia
Live updates: Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops
Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks
Average Retirement Savings by Age
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Live updates: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Buffett still wants deals but can't find any attractive ones
Sanctions vs. neutrality: Swiss fine-tune response to Russia
Live updates: Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops
Mickelson losing corporate relationships over Saudi remarks
Average Retirement Savings by Age
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

Rescue underway after China mine collapse traps 14 workers

Sunday, February 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A rescue operation is underway to rescue 14 workers trapped in a coal mine in southwestern China, media reported Sunday.

The roof of a shaft at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in Guizhou province collapsed on Friday morning, state-run China Daily reported.

More than 500 rescuers and over 80 emergency vehicles have been dispatched to the site, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The rescue operation has been challenging as the roof caved in about 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area is considerably large.

Rescuers were attempting to excavate alongside the mine’s walls from the exit side. As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, rescuers had managed to make a headway of only about 7 meters (23 feet).

Huang Hua, the head of the team, was quoted as saying that workers must race against time.

“As long as there is a glimmer of hope, we must do our best to rescue the trapped miners as soon as possible,” Huang said.

China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.