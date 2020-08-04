Researchers say UK faces a Brexit brain drain to the EU

F|ILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, the British Union flag, right, and the EU flag, seen inside the atrium at the Europa building in Brussels. The number of Britons moving to live in European Union countries has soared since the Brexit vote in 2016, a U.K.-German study has revealed Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)
In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, a woman holds up the British Union and the European Union flags together during an event in Brussels, Belgium. The number of Britons moving to live in European Union countries has soared since the Brexit vote in 2016, a U.K.-German study has revealed Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, FILE)
LONDON (AP) — The number of Britons moving to European Union countries soared after the Brexit vote in 2016, according to a U.K.-German study released Tuesday — an exodus comparable to those caused by major social or economic crises.
An analysis of official statistics by the Oxford in Berlin research partnership and the Berlin-based WZB Social Science Center found that migration from the United Kingdom to other EU countries rose by 30%, from about 57,000 a year in 2008-2015 to more than 73,000 a year in 2016-2018. Spain saw the largest number of U.K. arrivals, followed by France.
“These increases in numbers are of a magnitude that you would expect when a country is hit by a major economic or political crisis,” report co-author Daniel Auer said.
Migration among the 27 countries that now remain in the European Union remained relatively stable during the same period, the researchers found.
The number of Britons seeking passports from EU nations also soared by more than 500%. In Germany it was up 2,000%.
British voters opted narrowly in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU, ending the automatic right of the bloc’s citizens to move to the U.K., and of Britons to live and work across Europe. Britain left the EU in January, though it remains bound by the bloc’s rules — including the right to freedom of movement — during a transition period that lasts until the end of 2020.
Brexit has left about 3.6 million EU citizens in the U.K. and more than 1 million Britons in the 27 EU nations scrambling to preserve their residency and employment status. The British government says more than 3 million Europeans have completed a registration process confirming their right to remain in the U.K.
Auer and co-author Daniel Tetlow said the study “reveals the U.K. is facing a potential brain drain of highly-educated British citizens, who have decided to invest their futures in continental Europe.”
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks.
What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks
Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there.
At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the ninth year of the current bull market, growth stocks have appreciated considerably and it's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation.
Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low interest rates, improved corporate earnings and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%.
Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines and growth investors are having a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist.
If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year.
View the "Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now".