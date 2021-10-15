S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   367.35
3 Cryptocurrency Comeback Stocks to Buy Now
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains
S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   367.35
3 Cryptocurrency Comeback Stocks to Buy Now
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains
S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   367.35
3 Cryptocurrency Comeback Stocks to Buy Now
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains
S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   367.35
3 Cryptocurrency Comeback Stocks to Buy Now
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains

Resilient shoppers push retail sales up 0.7% in September

Friday, October 15, 2021 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer


A lone shopper pushes a cart past a display for Christmas sales in a Costco warehouse late Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with bare store shelves and online orders that take longer than usual to fill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 1.1%, while sales at department stores rose 0.9%. Online sales increased 0.6%. Sales at gasoline stations rose 1.8%. Sales at restaurants and bars, many of which believed they were through the worst of the pandemic until the arrival of the delta variant, rose 0.3% from the previous month.

Some of that rise in spending has been intensified by those rising prices. The U.S reported this week that the prices consumers pay rose 0.4% in September, and they're up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008. Prices have jumped almost across the board, making gasoline, furniture, cars and trips to the grocery store or restaurant more expensive.

The delta variant had has an influence on how people spend, too, typically meaning more consumer dollars are going to things, rather than travel or restaurants.

The retail report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending, however, and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets. Spending has weakened in some of these areas.

Airlines, for example, recently started to report declining ticket sales. They have blamed the spread of the delta variant.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.