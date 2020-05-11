Restart or re-stop? Economies reopen but chaos abounds

The Mariachi Duo Villa Maria singer Melissa Villar poses for a photo at her home day Mexico City, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Villar and her partner Sergio Carpio are performing Mariachi serenades remotely via zoom as a way to circumvent the collapse of their livelihood caused by the new coronavirus pandemic lockdown. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Visitors, wearing face masks, enter the Disneyland theme park in Shanghai as it reopened, Monday, May 11, 2020. Visits will be limited initially and must be booked in advance, and the company said it will increase cleaning and require social distancing in lines for the various attractions.(AP Photo/Sam McNeil)
In this photo taken on Friday, May 1, 2020, a medical specialist wearing a special suit to protect against coronavirus, poses for photo next to an icon at a hospital in Pochaiv, Ukraine. Ukraine's troubled health care system has been overwhelmed by COVID-19, even though it has reported a relatively low number of cases. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
In this photo taken on Monday, May 4, 2020, a patient with coronavirus breathes with an oxygen mask at an intensive care unit at a regional hospital in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. Ukraine's troubled health care system has been overwhelmed by COVID-19, even though it has reported a relatively low number of cases. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Children accompanied by a man play at a public park as kindergarten and primary schools still remain closed following the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Monday, May 11, 2020. China reported another rise in coronavirus cases Monday, amid government reminders for people to "remain alert and step up personal protection against the virus." (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A health worker collects a man's blood sample for the coronavirus antibody test in Bali, Indonesia on Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
A woman reacts as he is sprayed with disinfectant inside a sterilization booth as she queued up for free rice provided by the government for poor families whose livelihoods are affected by the new coronavirus outbreak, at the Central Jakarta Military District Command, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
A health official wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant to help reduce the spread the new coronavirus ahead of school reopening in a cafeteria at a high school in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Health officials wearing protective gear spray disinfectant to help reduce the spread the new coronavirus ahead of school reopening in a cafeteria at a high school in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A soldier takes the body temperature of residents as they queue for free rice provided by the government for those whose livelihoods are affected by the new coronavirus outbreak, at the Central Jakarta Military District Command, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Antoinette van Zalinge, principal of the public elementary school De Notenkraker, who dressed up to show the need of social distancing, welcomes pupils in Amsterdam, Monday, May 11, 2020, as primary schools, barber shops and libraries reopened after a partial lockdown because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
A waiter is serving a coffee to a guest at the restaurant Portico on the Piazza Grande in Locarno, Switzerland, Monday, May 11, 2020. Following the coronavirus lockdown, Switzerland reopens it's shops, fitness centers, restaurants and museums under strict restrictions for social distancing and hygiene measures today. (Ti-Press/Pablo Gianinazzi/Keystone via AP)
Catholic worshippers pray inside Seville's cathedral, Spain, Monday, May 11, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are stepping into a softer version of the country's coronavirus strict confinement and are beginning to socialize, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating. The hard-hit region around the Spanish capital, Madrid, and the economic powerhouse of Barcelona, in the northeastern Catalonia region, are among those territories that remain under stricter measures. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride an escalator into a subway station in Tokyo Monday, May 11, 2020. Japan has extended a state of emergency until the end of May. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People visit a market after the government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)
Pupils arrive at their primary school, in Lully near Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, May 11, 2020. In Switzerland from today, the Swiss authorities lifted second part of the lockdown. Classroom teaching at primary and lower secondary schools will again be permitted. Shops, markets, museums, libraries and restaurants reopen under strict compliance with precautionary measures as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Students of the final year of high school wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, attend a class following the reopening of high schools, in Athens, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Greece has entered the second phase in lifting its lockdown, with all remaining retail stores that had been shut down in March allowed to reopen and the final grade of high school resuming classes. (Orestis Panagiotou/Pool via AP)
9th grade students listen to their teacher during a class at an elementary school in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, May 11, 2020. At elementary schools, those students who are preparing for an entrance exam at high schools can return to schools in voluntary classes no bigger than 15 as the Czech Republic is taking a step to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic by easing more restrictions adopted by the government to contain it. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A pedestrian walks across the Millennium Bridge over the river Thames in London, Monday, May 11, 2020, during the morning rush hour as the lockdown continues to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday that people could return to work if they could not work from home. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A man runs as children ride bicycles on the Seine river banks, Monday, May 11, 2020 in Paris. The French began leaving their homes and apartments Monday for the first time in two months without permission slips as the country began cautiously lifting its virus lockdown. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
People ride bicycles, Monday, May 11, 2020 in Paris. The French began leaving their homes and apartments Monday for the first time in two months without permission slips as the country began cautiously lifting its virus lockdown. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
PARIS (AP) — Plastic barriers and millions of masks appeared Monday on the streets of Europe's newly reopened cities, as France and Belgium emerged from lockdowns, the Netherlands sent children back to school and Greece and Spain further eased restrictions. All faced a delicate balance of trying to restart battered economies without fueling a second wave of coronavirus infections.
Social distancing was the order of the day but just how to do that on public transit and in schools was the big question.
With Monday's partial reopening, the French did not have to carry forms allowing them to leave their homes but crowds quickly developed at some metro stations in Paris, one of France's viral hot spots. A last-minute legal challenge emerged to the government's practice of confining people to their own regions, further confusing the post-lockdown landscape.
Antoinette van Zalinge, principal of the De Notenkraker elementary school in Amsterdam, wore a wide white skirt and a hula hoop slung from her shoulders and carried a long stick with a hand at one end so she could shake hands with students while still keeping 1.5-meters (5-foot) apart.
In Paris, hairdressers practiced their new workflow over the weekend ahead of Monday’s reopening, and planned to charge a “participation fee” for the new disposable protective gear they’ll need for each customer. Walk-in customers will be a thing of the past, said Brigitte L’Hoste, manager of the “Hair de Beauté” salon, who expects the number of appointments to be cut in half.
“The face of beauty will change, meaning clients won’t come here to relax. Clients will come because they need to," said Aurelie Bollini, a beautician at the salon. "They will come and aim at getting the maximum done in the shortest time possible.”
Roughly half of Spain's 47 million people stepped into a softer version of the country’s strict confinement, beginning to socialize, shop in small stores and enjoy outdoor seating in restaurants and bars. its biggest cities of Madrid and Barcelona remained under lockdown, however.
Fears about new waves of infection have been born out in Germany, where a new cluster was linked to a slaughterhouse; in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus started; and in South Korea, where a single nightclub customer was linked to 85 new infections.
The South Korean government pushed back hard against that wave, halting the school re-openings that had been planned for this week and re-imposing restrictions on nightclubs and bars. It is now trying to track 5,500 people who had visited a popular Seoul entertainment district by checking credit-card transactions, mobile-phone records and security camera footage.
In Germany, gyms re-opened in the most populous state, but authorities there and in France have said any backsliding in the daily number of infections could lead to new restrictions.
“We’re going to have to learn to live with the virus,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said on BFM television.
The hurdles ahead for tourism and the service industries were clear, even in places where infections are diminished. Shanghai Disneyland reopened to visitors, but let in limited numbers and demanded that they wear face masks and have their temperatures checked.
“We hope that today’s reopening serves as a beacon of light across the globe, providing hope and inspiration to everyone,” the president of Shanghai Disney Resort, Joe Schott, told reporters.
In the U.K. — which has the second-most coronavirus deaths in the world behind the U.S. — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a modest easing of the country’s lockdown but urged citizens not to surrender the progress already made. Some people, however, were confused as the government shifted its slogan from “stay home” slogan to “stay alert" and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland stuck with the old slogan.
People in jobs that can’t be done at home “should be actively encouraged to go to work” this week, he said. He also set a goal of June 1 to begin reopening schools and shops if the U.K. can control new infections and the rate that each patient infects others. Johnson himself is the only world leader to recover from a serious bout of COVID-19.
“We will be driven not by mere hope or economic necessity,” Johnson promised. “We’re going to be driven by the science, the data, and public health.”
In the U.S., Trump administration officials spoke optimistically about a relatively quick rebound from the pandemic — but then had to announce that Vice President Mike Pence “self-isolating” after one of his aides tested positive.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin predicted the American economy would rebound in the second half of this year from unemployment rates that rival the Great Depression. Another 3.2 million U.S. workers applied for jobless benefits last week, bringing the total over seven weeks to 33.5 million unemployed.
The U.S. has seen 1.3 million infections and nearly 80,000 deaths, the most in the world by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, 4 million people have been reported infected and more than 280,000 have died, over 150,000 of them in Europe. Health experts believe all those numbers understate the true toll of the pandemic for different reasons.
The director of the University of Washington institute that created a White House-endorsed coronavirus model said moves by states to reopen businesses “will translate into more cases and deaths in 10 days from now.” Dr. Christopher Murray of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said states where cases and deaths are going up more than expected include Illinois, Arizona, Florida and California.
India reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases Monday as it prepared to resume train service to ease a lockdown that has hit migrant workers especially hard by eliminating the daily wages they use to feed their families. The government reported 4,213 new cases for more than 67,000 total, including 2,206 deaths.
The railway system is India’s lifeline, transporting 23 million people across the vast subcontinent each day. When service restarts Tuesday, passengers must wear masks and pass health screenings before being allowed to board and the trains will make fewer stops than usual.
While unemployed workers in developed nations are temporarily buoyed by benefits and job-protection schemes, millions elsewhere are facing dire economic prospects. In a slum on the banks of a sewage-tainted river in Lebanon, Faiqqa Homsi feels that her family being pushed closer and closer to the edge.
A mother of five, she was already struggling, relying on donations to care for a baby daughter with cancer. The coronavirus shutdown cost her husband his meager income driving a school bus and upended her hopes of earning money selling juice.
“It is all closing in our face,” Homsi said.
___
Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed.
Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
