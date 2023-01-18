QQQ   283.42 (+0.67%)
AAPL   137.00 (+0.78%)
MSFT   241.64 (+0.54%)
META   135.75 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   92.17 (+0.96%)
AMZN   97.22 (+1.22%)
TSLA   137.13 (+4.29%)
NVDA   176.73 (-0.16%)
NIO   11.44 (+0.26%)
BABA   116.75 (+1.35%)
AMD   71.92 (+0.46%)
T   19.38 (+0.26%)
MU   57.42 (+1.00%)
F   12.75 (+0.63%)
DIS   100.58 (+0.67%)
AMC   6.37 (+4.94%)
PFE   45.87 (-0.46%)
PYPL   79.91 (-0.34%)
NFLX   327.47 (+0.38%)
Microsoft cuts about 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of global workforce

Wed., January 18, 2023 | The Associated Press

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft cuts about 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of global workforce.

10
