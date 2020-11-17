QQQ   292.29 (-0.31%)
AAPL   119.40 (-0.75%)
MSFT   216.09 (-0.52%)
FB   274.90 (-1.46%)
GOOGL   1,765.51 (-0.48%)
AMZN   3,172.50 (+1.32%)
TSLA   445.59 (+9.19%)
NVDA   534.38 (-1.15%)
BABA   258.28 (-0.01%)
CGC   24.97 (+0.81%)
GE   9.44 (-1.36%)
MU   60.53 (-2.15%)
AMD   83.22 (-0.61%)
T   28.81 (-0.55%)
F   8.65 (-1.70%)
NIO   45.44 (-0.31%)
ACB   7.12 (+4.55%)
GILD   60.51 (-0.95%)
NFLX   486.12 (+1.47%)
BA   196.62 (-2.86%)
DIS   143.51 (-0.80%)
QQQ   292.29 (-0.31%)
AAPL   119.40 (-0.75%)
MSFT   216.09 (-0.52%)
FB   274.90 (-1.46%)
GOOGL   1,765.51 (-0.48%)
AMZN   3,172.50 (+1.32%)
TSLA   445.59 (+9.19%)
NVDA   534.38 (-1.15%)
BABA   258.28 (-0.01%)
CGC   24.97 (+0.81%)
GE   9.44 (-1.36%)
MU   60.53 (-2.15%)
AMD   83.22 (-0.61%)
T   28.81 (-0.55%)
F   8.65 (-1.70%)
NIO   45.44 (-0.31%)
ACB   7.12 (+4.55%)
GILD   60.51 (-0.95%)
NFLX   486.12 (+1.47%)
BA   196.62 (-2.86%)
DIS   143.51 (-0.80%)
QQQ   292.29 (-0.31%)
AAPL   119.40 (-0.75%)
MSFT   216.09 (-0.52%)
FB   274.90 (-1.46%)
GOOGL   1,765.51 (-0.48%)
AMZN   3,172.50 (+1.32%)
TSLA   445.59 (+9.19%)
NVDA   534.38 (-1.15%)
BABA   258.28 (-0.01%)
CGC   24.97 (+0.81%)
GE   9.44 (-1.36%)
MU   60.53 (-2.15%)
AMD   83.22 (-0.61%)
T   28.81 (-0.55%)
F   8.65 (-1.70%)
NIO   45.44 (-0.31%)
ACB   7.12 (+4.55%)
GILD   60.51 (-0.95%)
NFLX   486.12 (+1.47%)
BA   196.62 (-2.86%)
DIS   143.51 (-0.80%)
QQQ   292.29 (-0.31%)
AAPL   119.40 (-0.75%)
MSFT   216.09 (-0.52%)
FB   274.90 (-1.46%)
GOOGL   1,765.51 (-0.48%)
AMZN   3,172.50 (+1.32%)
TSLA   445.59 (+9.19%)
NVDA   534.38 (-1.15%)
BABA   258.28 (-0.01%)
CGC   24.97 (+0.81%)
GE   9.44 (-1.36%)
MU   60.53 (-2.15%)
AMD   83.22 (-0.61%)
T   28.81 (-0.55%)
F   8.65 (-1.70%)
NIO   45.44 (-0.31%)
ACB   7.12 (+4.55%)
GILD   60.51 (-0.95%)
NFLX   486.12 (+1.47%)
BA   196.62 (-2.86%)
DIS   143.51 (-0.80%)
Log in

Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts.


20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.

MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.

Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.

This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.