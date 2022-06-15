×
S&P 500   3,792.32 (+1.52%)
DOW   30,749.07 (+1.27%)
QQQ   280.14 (+1.53%)
AAPL   134.20 (+1.08%)
MSFT   249.53 (+2.06%)
META   166.13 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,174.49 (+1.88%)
AMZN   104.84 (+2.47%)
TSLA   683.07 (+3.08%)
NVDA   162.71 (+2.75%)
NIO   18.59 (-0.38%)
BABA   105.83 (+0.57%)
AMD   88.32 (+1.53%)
MU   59.53 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.45 (+3.60%)
T   19.68 (+1.18%)
GE   69.66 (+2.37%)
F   12.39 (+1.56%)
DIS   96.36 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.28 (+3.02%)
PFE   47.84 (-0.17%)
PYPL   73.36 (+1.24%)
NFLX   175.43 (+4.71%)
Retail sales in May fall 0.3% amid surging inflation

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer


A shopper pushes a child in a cart while browsing big-screen televisions on display in the electronics section of a Costco warehouse, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Lone Tree, Colo. U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans’ ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40-year high. The Commerce Department said Tuesday, May 17, that the increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants. Even adjusting for inflation, which was 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, sales increased. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut their spending unexpectedly in May compared with a month before, underscoring how surging inflation on daily necessities like gas is causing them to be more cautious about buying discretionary items.

U.S. retail sales fell 0.3% in last month, down from a revised 0.7% increase in April, according to a government report released Wednesday.

Sales at furniture and home furnishings stores fell 0.9% while sales at food stores rose 1.2%. Business at restaurants was up 0.7%.

Adjusting for inflation, which jumped 1% from April to May, retail sales fell even further.

The report offers discouraging news about the economy as consumers were still providing critical support to the economy even after a year of seeing prices spiral higher for gas, food, rent, and other necessities. But signs of recession risks are rising. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year. And the Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier.

Among the biggest worries is surging inflation, which has become more widespread and more persistent than expected. Consumer prices rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, the biggest annual 12-month jump since 1981. Helping to fuel the surge were much higher prices for everything from airline tickets to restaurant meals to new and used cars.

_____

AP Economics Writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.


