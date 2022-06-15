×
S&P 500   3,784.96 (+1.32%)
DOW   30,709.98 (+1.14%)
QQQ   280.98 (+1.84%)
AAPL   134.20 (+1.08%)
MSFT   249.53 (+2.06%)
META   166.13 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,174.49 (+1.88%)
AMZN   104.84 (+2.47%)
TSLA   683.07 (+3.08%)
NVDA   162.71 (+2.75%)
NIO   18.59 (-0.38%)
BABA   105.83 (+0.57%)
AMD   88.32 (+1.53%)
MU   59.53 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.45 (+3.60%)
T   19.68 (+1.18%)
GE   69.66 (+2.37%)
F   12.39 (+1.56%)
DIS   96.36 (+2.27%)
AMC   12.28 (+3.02%)
PFE   47.84 (-0.17%)
PYPL   73.36 (+1.24%)
NFLX   175.43 (+4.71%)
Retail sales in May slip 0.3% amid surging inflation

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer


A shopper pushes a child in a cart while browsing big-screen televisions on display in the electronics section of a Costco warehouse, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Lone Tree, Colo. U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans’ ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40-year high. The Commerce Department said Tuesday, May 17, that the increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants. Even adjusting for inflation, which was 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, sales increased. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut their spending unexpectedly in May compared with a month before, underscoring how surging inflation on daily necessities like gas is causing them to be more cautious about buying discretionary items.

U.S. retail sales fell 0.3% last month, down from a revised 0.7% increase in April, according to a government report released Wednesday.

Sales at furniture and home furnishings stores fell 0.9%, while business at consumer electronics stores decreased 1.3% as shoppers move away from home-related items that were in hot demand during the height of the pandemic. Sales online fell 1%. Meanwhile, sales at food stores rose 1.2%. Business at restaurants was up 0.7%.

Adjusting for inflation, which jumped 1% from April to May, overall retail sales fell even further.

The report offers discouraging news about the economy as consumers were still providing critical support to the economy even after a year of seeing prices spiral higher for gas, food, rent, and other necessities. But signs of recession risks are rising. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year. And the Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier.

Among the biggest worries is surging inflation, which has become more widespread and more persistent than expected. Consumer prices rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, the biggest annual 12-month jump since 1981. Helping to fuel the surge were much higher prices for everything from airline tickets to restaurant meals to new and used cars.

Meanwhile, the national average price at the pump reached $5.01 per gallon on Tuesday, up from $4.45 a month ago, and surging more than 60% in one year.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened global food and energy prices. Extreme lockdowns in China over COVID-19 worsened supply shortages.


On Wednesday, the Fed is set to raise its benchmark interest rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, by as much as three-quarters of a percentage point. That would be the Fed’s largest rate hike since 1994, and it could herald the start of a period of especially aggressive credit tightening by the central bank — and with it, a higher risk of recession.

Last month, major retailers from Walmart to Target reported that surging costs took a bite out of their quarterly profits. They are grappling with a faster-than-expected shift away from couches and casual wear that were in hot demand during the height of the pandemic to more pre-pandemic routines. They’re also seeing shoppers become more focused on basics and trade down to cheaper products as they juggle higher daily costs. Target said earlier this month that it was canceling orders on items like sofas and marking down mounds of unwanted inventory while raising prices elsewhere to offset higher costs.

The retail report released Wednesday covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets.

_____

AP Economics Writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.


