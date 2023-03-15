Retail sales slip 0.4% in Feb. after a spending burst in January as Americans navigate inflation

S&P 500   3,891.93 (-0.70%)
DOW   31,874.57 (-0.87%)
QQQ   298.93 (+0.52%)
AAPL   152.99 (+0.26%)
MSFT   265.44 (+1.78%)
META   197.75 (+1.92%)
GOOGL   96.11 (+2.28%)
AMZN   96.20 (+1.39%)
TSLA   180.45 (-1.53%)
NVDA   242.28 (+0.69%)
NIO   8.25 (-2.02%)
BABA   81.51 (-2.79%)
AMD   89.68 (+2.55%)
T   18.31 (-0.70%)
F   11.71 (-1.84%)
MU   54.13 (-0.26%)
CGC   2.03 (-1.93%)
GE   89.76 (-1.55%)
DIS   93.10 (-0.28%)
AMC   4.21 (-9.27%)
PFE   40.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   73.91 (+0.91%)
NFLX   303.79 (+3.00%)
S&P 500   3,891.93 (-0.70%)
DOW   31,874.57 (-0.87%)
QQQ   298.93 (+0.52%)
AAPL   152.99 (+0.26%)
MSFT   265.44 (+1.78%)
META   197.75 (+1.92%)
GOOGL   96.11 (+2.28%)
AMZN   96.20 (+1.39%)
TSLA   180.45 (-1.53%)
NVDA   242.28 (+0.69%)
NIO   8.25 (-2.02%)
BABA   81.51 (-2.79%)
AMD   89.68 (+2.55%)
T   18.31 (-0.70%)
F   11.71 (-1.84%)
MU   54.13 (-0.26%)
CGC   2.03 (-1.93%)
GE   89.76 (-1.55%)
DIS   93.10 (-0.28%)
AMC   4.21 (-9.27%)
PFE   40.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   73.91 (+0.91%)
NFLX   303.79 (+3.00%)
S&P 500   3,891.93 (-0.70%)
DOW   31,874.57 (-0.87%)
QQQ   298.93 (+0.52%)
AAPL   152.99 (+0.26%)
MSFT   265.44 (+1.78%)
META   197.75 (+1.92%)
GOOGL   96.11 (+2.28%)
AMZN   96.20 (+1.39%)
TSLA   180.45 (-1.53%)
NVDA   242.28 (+0.69%)
NIO   8.25 (-2.02%)
BABA   81.51 (-2.79%)
AMD   89.68 (+2.55%)
T   18.31 (-0.70%)
F   11.71 (-1.84%)
MU   54.13 (-0.26%)
CGC   2.03 (-1.93%)
GE   89.76 (-1.55%)
DIS   93.10 (-0.28%)
AMC   4.21 (-9.27%)
PFE   40.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   73.91 (+0.91%)
NFLX   303.79 (+3.00%)
S&P 500   3,891.93 (-0.70%)
DOW   31,874.57 (-0.87%)
QQQ   298.93 (+0.52%)
AAPL   152.99 (+0.26%)
MSFT   265.44 (+1.78%)
META   197.75 (+1.92%)
GOOGL   96.11 (+2.28%)
AMZN   96.20 (+1.39%)
TSLA   180.45 (-1.53%)
NVDA   242.28 (+0.69%)
NIO   8.25 (-2.02%)
BABA   81.51 (-2.79%)
AMD   89.68 (+2.55%)
T   18.31 (-0.70%)
F   11.71 (-1.84%)
MU   54.13 (-0.26%)
CGC   2.03 (-1.93%)
GE   89.76 (-1.55%)
DIS   93.10 (-0.28%)
AMC   4.21 (-9.27%)
PFE   40.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   73.91 (+0.91%)
NFLX   303.79 (+3.00%)

Retail sales slip 0.4% in Feb. after a spending burst in January as Americans navigate inflation

Wed., March 15, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales slip 0.4% in Feb. after a spending burst in January as Americans navigate inflation.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Recent Videos

Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: