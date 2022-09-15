Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,946.01
DOW   31,135.09
QQQ   296.03
Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
The "Trojan Horse" Hiding Inside Of Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. (Ad)
3 Traits that Turn a Side Hustle into Wealth
The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street after painful sell-off
S&P 500   3,946.01
DOW   31,135.09
QQQ   296.03
Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
The "Trojan Horse" Hiding Inside Of Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. (Ad)
3 Traits that Turn a Side Hustle into Wealth
The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street after painful sell-off
S&P 500   3,946.01
DOW   31,135.09
QQQ   296.03
Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
The "Trojan Horse" Hiding Inside Of Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. (Ad)
3 Traits that Turn a Side Hustle into Wealth
The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street after painful sell-off
S&P 500   3,946.01
DOW   31,135.09
QQQ   296.03
Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
The "Trojan Horse" Hiding Inside Of Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. (Ad)
3 Traits that Turn a Side Hustle into Wealth
The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings 
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline
A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence
Undervalued Penny Stock (Ad)
Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street after painful sell-off

Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation

Thu., September 15, 2022 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer

Shoppers look for school supplies at a store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in South Miami, Fla. Economists are saying strong consumer demand, spurred by rising wages, is fueling inflation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up their spending a bit in August from July even as surging inflation on household necessities like rent and food took a toll on family budgets.

U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after falling 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Excluding business at gas stations, sales rose 0.8%.

Sales at grocery stores rose 0.5% , helped by rising prices in food

There was, however, weakening in some areas of discretionary spending with Americans fully aware of inflation's bite. Business at restaurants ticked up 1.1%, but the pace has slowed. Sales at furniture stores fell 1.3%. Online sales fell 0.7% last month after Amazon's Prime Day boosted e-commerce sales in July.

“Retailers would probably like to be growing more, especially relative to inflation, but I’m not sure they could realistically hope for much more," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com. “Consumer spending habits are changing as the pandemic continues to recede and inflation remains high.”

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity and Americans have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near four-decade highs. Yet surging prices for everything from mortgages to milk have upped the anxiety level. Overall spending has slowed and shifted increasingly toward necessities like food, while spending on electronics, furniture, new clothes and other non-necessities has faded.

On Thursday, it appeared that the U.S. dodged a national freight rail strike, which could have sent retail prices higher.

Still, inflation remains stubbornly high. Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept going up — evidence that inflation remains a heavy load for American households.

Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the jump in “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, was especially worrisome. It outpaced expectations and sparked fear that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates more aggressively and raise the risk of a recession.


The government’s monthly report on retail sales covers about a third of all consumer purchases and doesn’t include spending on most services, ranging from plane fares and apartment rents to movie tickets and doctor visits. In recent months, Americans have been shifting their purchases away from physical goods and more toward travel, hotel stays and plane trips as the threat of the virus fades.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.