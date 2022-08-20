S&P 500   4,228.48
2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/19/2022
Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/19/2022
Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/19/2022
Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/19/2022
Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days

Retail Sector in Focus During Shaky Week on Wall Street

Fri., August 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Earnings reports from several big-name retailers highlighted this week, along with plenty of economic data. Monday started out strong, with the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) marking its highest close since April 21. The market extended its rally into Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) logged its longest win streak since late May. Stocks lost steam on Wednesday, however, amid data showing retail sales fell flat for July. Plus, the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes revealed the central bank plans to move forward with aggressive interest rate hikes. Stocks struggled for direction on Thursday, finishing with muted gains after better-than-expected initial jobless claims data and a sharp drop in existing home sales for July. At midday on Friday, the major benchmarks are firmly in the red, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq on track to snap four-week win streaks


Retail Earnings

Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot's (HD) top- and bottom-line earnings beats gave the market a boost on Tuesday, particularly as WMT surged, with both stocks seeing an increase in bullish options volume. Lowe's (LOW), Target (TGT), and TJX (TJX) were a few of the names stepping into the earnings confessional the following day, though results were certainly not as strong. Target's results in particular added to Wall Street's weakness on Wednesday. Kohl's (KSS) and Foot Locker (FL) announced their quarterly results this week as well, with Macy's (M) set to report early next week. 

Analyst Adjustments

Poshmark (POSH) rebounded from its post-earnings slump on Monday after an upgrade from Barclays, while a downgrade from J.P. Morgan Securities sank Vroom (VRM) stock. Also this week, Cardinal Health (CAH) and Mattel (MAT) received bull notes, while Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Verizon (VZ), and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (META) moved lower after bear notes. 

End of August Stays Busy

There is still plenty of economic data on deck next week, with investors eyeing the S&P purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. Though earnings season has cooled down, there are still several reports due out as well. In the meantime, Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White has highlighted a key consumer strength indicator for traders to watch. 

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

