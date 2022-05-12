Retail Sector Moves Into Focus Next Week

As we continue through the month of May, there continues to be plenty of economic data on the docket. Next week, investors will be eyeing the Empire State manufacturing index and retail sales data. Earnings season is winding down, however, there are still a handful of notable reports, particularly from big-name retailers. Bath & Body Works (BBWI), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Deere (DE), Foot Locker (FL), JD.com (JD), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), Target (T), Walmart (WMT) are all set to announce their quarterly reports.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, May 16 starts off slow, with only the Empire State manufacturing index.

Tuesday, May 17 will bring retail sales, the industrial production index, the NAHB home builders' index, and business inventories.

Wednesday, May 18, building permits and housing starts are slated for release.

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index is due out on Thursday, May 19, along with the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims data. Existing home sales data is on tap as well.

The week slows down on Friday, May 20, with no economic data of note scheduled.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.