Retail Stock Fighting to Reclaim Double Digits

S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant

Retail Stock Fighting to Reclaim Double Digits

Fri., October 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

When we last checked in with Gap Inc ( NYSE:GPS), the retail stock was languishing under $10. A little over two months later, is there anything salvable from GPS that prudent investors can latch on to?

Despite a 19.4% quarterly gain, Gap stock is still down 57% year-over-year and 44.4% in 2022. The shares remain under $10, and have not closed above this psychologically-significant double-digit level since Aug. 25. Still, Gap offers an intriguing valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23. Moreover, it provides an extremely attractive dividend yield of 6.17% at a forward dividend of $0.60.

However, the company maintains some relatively poor fundamentals. It holds just $708 million in cash and $6.41 billion in total debt on its balance sheet, making its owed amount nearly twice its market cap of $3.47 billion. In addition, The Gap is estimated to report a 6.4% decrease in revenue and a $1.7 decrease in earnings per share for fiscal 2023. Its eps is estimated to drop from $1.44 to -$0.26, signaling an expected shift to unprofitability.

Fortunately, the business’s fiscal 2024 estimates are positive with its revenue expected to grow by 2.3% and its earnings per share expected to increase by $0.98, from -$0.26 to $0.72, potentially making GPS an option as a recovery play.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.