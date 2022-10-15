Retail Stock Fighting to Reclaim Double Digits

When we last checked in with Gap Inc ( NYSE:GPS), the retail stock was languishing under $10. A little over two months later, is there anything salvable from GPS that prudent investors can latch on to?

Despite a 19.4% quarterly gain, Gap stock is still down 57% year-over-year and 44.4% in 2022. The shares remain under $10, and have not closed above this psychologically-significant double-digit level since Aug. 25. Still, Gap offers an intriguing valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23. Moreover, it provides an extremely attractive dividend yield of 6.17% at a forward dividend of $0.60.

However, the company maintains some relatively poor fundamentals. It holds just $708 million in cash and $6.41 billion in total debt on its balance sheet, making its owed amount nearly twice its market cap of $3.47 billion. In addition, The Gap is estimated to report a 6.4% decrease in revenue and a $1.7 decrease in earnings per share for fiscal 2023. Its eps is estimated to drop from $1.44 to -$0.26, signaling an expected shift to unprofitability.

Fortunately, the business’s fiscal 2024 estimates are positive with its revenue expected to grow by 2.3% and its earnings per share expected to increase by $0.98, from -$0.26 to $0.72, potentially making GPS an option as a recovery play.

