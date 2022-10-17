Retail Stock Fighting to Reclaim Double Digits

When we last checked in with Gap Inc ( NYSE:GPS), the retail stock was languishing under $10. A little over two months later, is there anything salvable from GPS that prudent investors can latch on to?

Despite a 19.4% quarterly gain, Gap stock is still down 57% year-over-year and 44.4% in 2022. The shares remain under $10, and have not closed above this psychologically-significant double-digit level since Aug. 25. Still, Gap offers an intriguing valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23. Moreover, it provides an extremely attractive dividend yield of 6.17% at a forward dividend of $0.60.

However, the company maintains some relatively poor fundamentals. It holds just $708 million in cash and $6.41 billion in total debt on its balance sheet, making its owed amount nearly twice its market cap of $3.47 billion. In addition, The Gap is estimated to report a 6.4% decrease in revenue and a $1.7 decrease in earnings per share for fiscal 2023. Its eps is estimated to drop from $1.44 to -$0.26, signaling an expected shift to unprofitability.

Fortunately, the business’s fiscal 2024 estimates are positive with its revenue expected to grow by 2.3% and its earnings per share expected to increase by $0.98, from -$0.26 to $0.72, potentially making GPS an option as a recovery play.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .