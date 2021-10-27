S&P 500   4,576.25 (+0.03%)
DOW   35,666.95 (-0.25%)
QQQ   381.78 (+0.70%)
AAPL   149.30 (-0.01%)
MSFT   322.93 (+4.13%)
FB   314.93 (-0.28%)
GOOGL   2,935.00 (+5.34%)
TSLA   1,055.29 (+3.62%)
AMZN   3,391.19 (+0.45%)
NVDA   248.49 (+0.53%)
BABA   168.98 (-0.59%)
NIO   39.93 (-1.33%)
CGC   13.01 (-1.21%)
GE   104.26 (-2.96%)
AMD   124.92 (+1.62%)
MU   68.49 (-0.65%)
T   25.19 (-0.71%)
F   15.74 (-1.25%)
ACB   6.94 (-1.28%)
DIS   169.89 (-1.25%)
PFE   42.86 (-1.61%)
BA   207.20 (-1.24%)
AMC   35.31 (-2.05%)
Retail trade group sees holiday sales gain of 8.5% to 10.5%

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) —

The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects that holiday sales gain could shatter last year's record-breaking season even as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods and result in higher prices for a broad range of items.

The trade group said Wednesday that it predicts that sales for the November and December period will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% to $843.4 billion and $859 billion. Holiday sales increased 8.2% in 2020 compared with the previous year.

The group expects that online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, will increase between 11% and 15% to a total of between $218.3 billion and $226.2 billion driven by online purchases

The numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants billion. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 4.4 % over the past five years.

“There is considerable momentum heading into the holiday shopping season,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers are in a very favorable position going into the last few months of the year as income is rising and household balance sheets have never been stronger."


