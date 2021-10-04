QQQ   355.60 (-1.27%)
AAPL   140.71 (-1.36%)
MSFT   284.35 (-1.64%)
FB   330.32 (-3.70%)
GOOGL   2,672.89 (-2.12%)
TSLA   796.92 (+2.80%)
AMZN   3,235.83 (-1.44%)
NVDA   200.41 (-3.38%)
BABA   140.38 (-2.65%)
NIO   34.10 (-3.62%)
CGC   13.04 (-2.76%)
GE   106.44 (+0.59%)
MU   70.47 (-0.73%)
AMD   100.31 (-2.09%)
T   27.38 (+0.81%)
F   14.61 (+3.18%)
ACB   6.97 (-1.55%)
DIS   174.32 (-0.96%)
PFE   43.11 (+0.42%)
BA   226.21 (+0.09%)
AMC   37.45 (-2.63%)
QQQ   355.60 (-1.27%)
AAPL   140.71 (-1.36%)
MSFT   284.35 (-1.64%)
FB   330.32 (-3.70%)
GOOGL   2,672.89 (-2.12%)
TSLA   796.92 (+2.80%)
AMZN   3,235.83 (-1.44%)
NVDA   200.41 (-3.38%)
BABA   140.38 (-2.65%)
NIO   34.10 (-3.62%)
CGC   13.04 (-2.76%)
GE   106.44 (+0.59%)
MU   70.47 (-0.73%)
AMD   100.31 (-2.09%)
T   27.38 (+0.81%)
F   14.61 (+3.18%)
ACB   6.97 (-1.55%)
DIS   174.32 (-0.96%)
PFE   43.11 (+0.42%)
BA   226.21 (+0.09%)
AMC   37.45 (-2.63%)
QQQ   355.60 (-1.27%)
AAPL   140.71 (-1.36%)
MSFT   284.35 (-1.64%)
FB   330.32 (-3.70%)
GOOGL   2,672.89 (-2.12%)
TSLA   796.92 (+2.80%)
AMZN   3,235.83 (-1.44%)
NVDA   200.41 (-3.38%)
BABA   140.38 (-2.65%)
NIO   34.10 (-3.62%)
CGC   13.04 (-2.76%)
GE   106.44 (+0.59%)
MU   70.47 (-0.73%)
AMD   100.31 (-2.09%)
T   27.38 (+0.81%)
F   14.61 (+3.18%)
ACB   6.97 (-1.55%)
DIS   174.32 (-0.96%)
PFE   43.11 (+0.42%)
BA   226.21 (+0.09%)
AMC   37.45 (-2.63%)
QQQ   355.60 (-1.27%)
AAPL   140.71 (-1.36%)
MSFT   284.35 (-1.64%)
FB   330.32 (-3.70%)
GOOGL   2,672.89 (-2.12%)
TSLA   796.92 (+2.80%)
AMZN   3,235.83 (-1.44%)
NVDA   200.41 (-3.38%)
BABA   140.38 (-2.65%)
NIO   34.10 (-3.62%)
CGC   13.04 (-2.76%)
GE   106.44 (+0.59%)
MU   70.47 (-0.73%)
AMD   100.31 (-2.09%)
T   27.38 (+0.81%)
F   14.61 (+3.18%)
ACB   6.97 (-1.55%)
DIS   174.32 (-0.96%)
PFE   43.11 (+0.42%)
BA   226.21 (+0.09%)
AMC   37.45 (-2.63%)

Reversing course, CEO says Ozy Media will not shut down

Monday, October 4, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Ozy Media on Monday called the company's announcement last week that it was shutting down “premature” and that after meeting with advertisers and investors that it would continue to operate.

“We have something special here,” Carlos Watson told CNBC on Monday morning.

The board of directors of Ozy emailed a statement Friday saying the company was ceasing operations less than a week after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization’s claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud.

The story triggered canceled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level departures at the company.

The Times story also said Ozy’s chief operating officer and co-founder, Samir Rao, impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs while attempting to raise money from the investment bank. Regarding that call, Watson said: “I don't know. I wasn't there.” He then went on to say that they eventually “figured out what happened," but did not explain further. “Look — it's heartbreaking, it’s wrong, it’s not good, it’s not OK,” Watson said. “I love Goldman, I worked there, I've got a lot of friends there.”

Mountain View, California-based Ozy has long been accused of inflating its audience size. Watson once claimed in a tweet that Ozy had 25 million subscribers to its newsletter. The New York Times, with a much bigger brand presence, says it has 15 million newsletter readers — and more than 30 million views on YouTube. The Times said fewer than 500,000 people went to Ozy’s website in June and July, according to Comscore data.

On Thursday, Marc Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who had been named Ozy’s chairman in September, resigned, citing Ozy’s need for someone experienced in crisis management and investigations. He remained an investor.

A high-profile employee, former BBC anchor Katty Kay, resigned earlier in the week, and an early investor, a venture capital firm, gave up its Ozy shares. The board had reportedly hired a law firm to review Ozy’s business activities.

Cable network A&E pulled a special on mental health hosted by Watson that was scheduled for Monday night, and Watson stepped down from hosting a documentary Emmys awards show Wednesday night.

Even with all that took place last week, Watson said the company would move forward with the confidence of investors and advertisers.

“I very genuinely feel like we have a meaningful, important voice in what is maybe the most transformative decade in a half century,” Watson said Monday. “And I want Ozy to be around and be a part of it.”

Watson, a former cable-news commentator and host, founded Ozy in 2013.

The website Crunchbase, which tracks corporate fund-raising, said Ozy had raised more than $70 million from investors as of late 2019.


8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.

Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.

The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.

When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.

View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.