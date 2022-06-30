RH cuts outlook weeks after previous guidance, shares slide





Shares of RH tumbled 9% at the opening bell Thursday after the luxury furniture store chain cut its sales expectations just weeks after issuing guidance to its investors, blaming worsening macro-economic conditions and rising mortgage rates.

After predicting earlier this month that 2022 sales would be flat to up 2%, the Corte Madera, California, company said late Wednesday that in now believes sales will fall between 2% and 5%.

“With mortgage rates double last year’s levels, luxury home sales down 18% in the first quarter, and the Federal Reserve’s forecast for another 175 basis point increase to the Fed Funds Rate by year end, our expectation is that demand will continue to slow throughout the year,” said CEO Gary Friedman.

Friedman pointed to a more pronounced slowdown in the second half of the year.

RH sales surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as people spent more time at home. Those spending patterns have shifted drastically with the rollout of vaccines and people traveling more. Now, with inflation and fears of a recession, Americans are pulling back further on spending to focus on necessities.

RH, previously known as Restoration Hardware, also announced earlier this month that it planned to buy back an additional $2 billion of its own shares. On Thursday, the company said it has not bought any of those shares.

Other furniture companies like Wayfair, La-Z-Boy and Overstock.com slid at the opening bell as well after RH cut its guidance.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target RH (RH) 2.9569 of 5 stars $211.19 -11.0% N/A 7.03 Moderate Buy $466.20

Before you consider RH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RH wasn't on the list.

While RH currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here