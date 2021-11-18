Rising prices threaten profit margins at food companies

S&P 500   4,679.31 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,712.63 (-0.61%)
QQQ   398.38 (+0.19%)
AAPL   154.20 (+0.46%)
MSFT   339.22 (+0.03%)
FB   336.80 (-1.17%)
GOOGL   2,979.63 (+0.63%)
AMZN   3,606.82 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,092.70 (+0.34%)
NVDA   318.86 (+8.97%)
BABA   143.96 (-10.90%)
NIO   38.29 (-3.48%)
CGC   12.81 (-5.81%)
AMD   155.10 (+2.48%)
GE   99.87 (-2.08%)
MU   76.43 (+1.29%)
T   24.45 (-0.85%)
F   19.80 (-0.80%)
DIS   154.09 (-2.06%)
ACB   7.31 (-7.35%)
AMC   40.39 (-4.13%)
PFE   51.15 (+0.55%)
BA   225.85 (-0.34%)
S&P 500   4,679.31 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,712.63 (-0.61%)
QQQ   398.38 (+0.19%)
AAPL   154.20 (+0.46%)
MSFT   339.22 (+0.03%)
FB   336.80 (-1.17%)
GOOGL   2,979.63 (+0.63%)
AMZN   3,606.82 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,092.70 (+0.34%)
NVDA   318.86 (+8.97%)
BABA   143.96 (-10.90%)
NIO   38.29 (-3.48%)
CGC   12.81 (-5.81%)
AMD   155.10 (+2.48%)
GE   99.87 (-2.08%)
MU   76.43 (+1.29%)
T   24.45 (-0.85%)
F   19.80 (-0.80%)
DIS   154.09 (-2.06%)
ACB   7.31 (-7.35%)
AMC   40.39 (-4.13%)
PFE   51.15 (+0.55%)
BA   225.85 (-0.34%)
S&P 500   4,679.31 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,712.63 (-0.61%)
QQQ   398.38 (+0.19%)
AAPL   154.20 (+0.46%)
MSFT   339.22 (+0.03%)
FB   336.80 (-1.17%)
GOOGL   2,979.63 (+0.63%)
AMZN   3,606.82 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,092.70 (+0.34%)
NVDA   318.86 (+8.97%)
BABA   143.96 (-10.90%)
NIO   38.29 (-3.48%)
CGC   12.81 (-5.81%)
AMD   155.10 (+2.48%)
GE   99.87 (-2.08%)
MU   76.43 (+1.29%)
T   24.45 (-0.85%)
F   19.80 (-0.80%)
DIS   154.09 (-2.06%)
ACB   7.31 (-7.35%)
AMC   40.39 (-4.13%)
PFE   51.15 (+0.55%)
BA   225.85 (-0.34%)
S&P 500   4,679.31 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,712.63 (-0.61%)
QQQ   398.38 (+0.19%)
AAPL   154.20 (+0.46%)
MSFT   339.22 (+0.03%)
FB   336.80 (-1.17%)
GOOGL   2,979.63 (+0.63%)
AMZN   3,606.82 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,092.70 (+0.34%)
NVDA   318.86 (+8.97%)
BABA   143.96 (-10.90%)
NIO   38.29 (-3.48%)
CGC   12.81 (-5.81%)
AMD   155.10 (+2.48%)
GE   99.87 (-2.08%)
MU   76.43 (+1.29%)
T   24.45 (-0.85%)
F   19.80 (-0.80%)
DIS   154.09 (-2.06%)
ACB   7.31 (-7.35%)
AMC   40.39 (-4.13%)
PFE   51.15 (+0.55%)
BA   225.85 (-0.34%)

Rising prices threaten profit margins at food companies

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

Chicken prices
A near empty case of different chicken cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Miami. A wide range of companies could feel a tighter squeeze on their profits from rising food prices if inflation keeps running hot. Grocery stores, restaurants and food producers have been able to pass along much of the impact from inflation to consumers, who have so far eaten most of the increase. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Albertsons, Mondelez and Kroger are among a wide range of companies whose profits could be squeezed from rising food prices if inflation keeps running hot.

So far grocery stores, restaurants and food producers have passed along much of inflation's impact to consumers, who have eaten most of the increase. The industry's profit margins have been tightening throughout 2021 and analysts are growing concerned that margins could feel an even tighter pinch as companies absorb more of the persistently rising costs and consumers possibly change shopping habits to adapt.

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing the highest inflation rate since 1990.

“We’re getting into this situation where we have spiraling inflation,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. “Inflation in one area drives inflation in another.”

Raw materials costs have been rising throughout various industries, including food. Prices for wheat are at their highest levels in 8 years. Sugar prices are at their highest levels in four years, while other staple ingredients including corn and rice remain high.

Several big food producers have taken measures to shore up their profit margins through the year, which are mostly back to normal levels after an exceptional 2020 when the grocery industry got a boost from more people cooking and eating at home during the worst of the pandemic.

Cheerios maker General Mills told investors in September it expects its prices to go up through the remainder of its fiscal year, which includes part of 2022. Chicago-based Conagra, which makes a wide range of foods from Chef Boyardee ravioli to Birds Eye frozen vegetables, also doesn’t expect inflation to ease anytime soon.

“Our original plans for the year included additional inflation-justified pricing in future periods,” Conagra CEO Sean Connolly told investors last month. “Given the heightened inflationary environment, however, we now expect to take incremental actions beyond those original plans.”

As food producers raise prices, grocers and restaurants are passing the increases along to consumers for the most part, rather than have them chip away at profit margins. That strategy might not work much longer, several analysts said, if consumers consider pulling back on spending and shifting their shopping habits because of lingering high prices. Companies may then have to come to terms with shrinking profit margins as more costs are absorbed and consumers potentially curtail spending on meals at home and at restaurants.

Consumer staples companies, which include food producers and grocers, have been among the hardest hit by rising inflation. The sector had the most companies, at 63%, reporting a decrease in net profit margins during the third quarter compared with a year ago, according to data from FactSet.

Rising food prices could result in more price conscious consumers and that could mean that conventional grocers like Kroger face greater margin pressure than their lower-priced or more diversified competitors like Dollar General or Walmart, said CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram, in a note to investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kroger right now?

Before you consider Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kroger wasn't on the list.

While Kroger currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kroger (KR)2.6$41.22+1.4%2.04%27.66Hold$38.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.