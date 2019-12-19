S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
Rite Aid and Conagra soar; Darden Restaurants, Apogee fall

Posted on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Rite Aid Corp., up $3.52 to $11.84

The struggling drugstore chain posted a rare quarterly profit and easily topped analyst expectations.

Conagra Brands Inc., up $4.61 to $33.66

The giant food maker, whose brands include Duncan Hines and Birds Eye, reported strong quarterly results.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., down $8.19 to $32.01

The glass products company reported quarterly earnings that fell far short of what investors were expecting.

Micron Technology Inc., up $1.49 to $54.53

The chipmaker reported higher profit than analysts expected and its CEO said it expects this quarter to mark a “cyclical bottom."

Darden Restaurants Inc., down $7.28 to $109.03

The owner of chain restaurants reported only modest growth at its Olive Garden business.

Green Dot Corp., down $2.68 to $23.18

The financial technology company said its CEO and CFO were retiring.

TiVo Corp., up 49 cents to $8.38

The company scrapped plans to split up and instead will merge with Xperi, an entertainment technology company.

Herman Miller Inc., down $6.77 to $42.97

The furniture maker reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell short of what analysts were looking for.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apogee Enterprises (APOG)$32.01-20.4%2.19%10.81Hold$43.50
Darden Restaurants (DRI)$109.03-6.3%3.23%18.73Buy$128.18
Rite Aid (RAD)$11.84+42.3%N/AN/ASell$12.50
Herman Miller (MLHR)$42.97-13.6%1.95%14.47Hold$46.50
Micron Technology (MU)$54.53+2.8%N/A8.87Buy$60.43
Green Dot (GDOT)$23.18-10.4%N/A9.16Hold$43.64

