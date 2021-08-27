Rivian, an EV startup with big backers, files to go public





Rivian, an electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon, Ford, and other deep-pocketed investors, confidentially filed to become a publicly traded company this week.

The initial public offering is expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process, Rivian said. The proposed offering's size and price range must still be determined.

However, Rivian last year raised $2.5 billion from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price and it has become a standout amid fledgling EV start-ups.

The company has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans starting this year at its factory, a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois. Rivian also is rolling out a pickup truck and an SUV.

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.