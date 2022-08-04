QQQ   324.00 (+0.34%)
AAPL   166.28 (+0.09%)
MSFT   282.96 (+0.17%)
META   169.89 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   118.65 (+0.48%)
AMZN   140.67 (+0.82%)
TSLA   937.74 (+1.69%)
NVDA   191.66 (+1.44%)
NIO   21.38 (+5.32%)
BABA   98.91 (+3.33%)
AMD   100.47 (+2.43%)
MU   64.31 (+0.09%)
T   18.36 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.94 (+0.68%)
GE   74.20 (-0.72%)
F   15.63 (-0.38%)
DIS   108.78 (-0.22%)
AMC   18.71 (+2.75%)
PYPL   96.50 (-1.45%)
PFE   49.50 (-0.72%)
NFLX   229.75 (+1.33%)
QQQ   324.00 (+0.34%)
AAPL   166.28 (+0.09%)
MSFT   282.96 (+0.17%)
META   169.89 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   118.65 (+0.48%)
AMZN   140.67 (+0.82%)
TSLA   937.74 (+1.69%)
NVDA   191.66 (+1.44%)
NIO   21.38 (+5.32%)
BABA   98.91 (+3.33%)
AMD   100.47 (+2.43%)
MU   64.31 (+0.09%)
T   18.36 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.94 (+0.68%)
GE   74.20 (-0.72%)
F   15.63 (-0.38%)
DIS   108.78 (-0.22%)
AMC   18.71 (+2.75%)
PYPL   96.50 (-1.45%)
PFE   49.50 (-0.72%)
NFLX   229.75 (+1.33%)
QQQ   324.00 (+0.34%)
AAPL   166.28 (+0.09%)
MSFT   282.96 (+0.17%)
META   169.89 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   118.65 (+0.48%)
AMZN   140.67 (+0.82%)
TSLA   937.74 (+1.69%)
NVDA   191.66 (+1.44%)
NIO   21.38 (+5.32%)
BABA   98.91 (+3.33%)
AMD   100.47 (+2.43%)
MU   64.31 (+0.09%)
T   18.36 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.94 (+0.68%)
GE   74.20 (-0.72%)
F   15.63 (-0.38%)
DIS   108.78 (-0.22%)
AMC   18.71 (+2.75%)
PYPL   96.50 (-1.45%)
PFE   49.50 (-0.72%)
NFLX   229.75 (+1.33%)
QQQ   324.00 (+0.34%)
AAPL   166.28 (+0.09%)
MSFT   282.96 (+0.17%)
META   169.89 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   118.65 (+0.48%)
AMZN   140.67 (+0.82%)
TSLA   937.74 (+1.69%)
NVDA   191.66 (+1.44%)
NIO   21.38 (+5.32%)
BABA   98.91 (+3.33%)
AMD   100.47 (+2.43%)
MU   64.31 (+0.09%)
T   18.36 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.94 (+0.68%)
GE   74.20 (-0.72%)
F   15.63 (-0.38%)
DIS   108.78 (-0.22%)
AMC   18.71 (+2.75%)
PYPL   96.50 (-1.45%)
PFE   49.50 (-0.72%)
NFLX   229.75 (+1.33%)

Robinhood Stock Jumps After Job Cuts

Wed., August 3, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is up 11.8% at $10.31, after the trading platform reported second-quarter losses of 34 cents per share -- slightly less than the 37-cent loss anticipated by analysts -- and a 44% decline in revenue due to a dip in trading activity. What's giving the shares a boost, however, is the company slashing 23% of its workforce, as it becomes one of the various fintech names announcing job cuts in anticipation of a recession. 

During the past 50 days at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), traders have purchased more calls than puts, driving the put/call volume ratio for that time period to 2.64. This ranks in the 85th percentile of its annual range, showing a strong demand for HOOD calls. 

Today, 119,000 calls and 85,000 puts have been exchanged, with options volume running at five times the intraday average. The weekly 8/5 9.50-strike call is the most active option, followed by the weekly 8/5 8.50-strike put, with new positions being opened at the latter. 

Though shorts appear to be in covering mode, with short interest down 20.3% during the past month, it still represents 6.7% of the stock's available float. Meanwhile, analysts are leaning bearish, with eight of the 13 in coverage carrying a "hold" or worse rating. 

On the charts, HOOD seems to have found a recent floor at the $8 level, though the 140-day moving average kept a cap on today's gains. Year-to-date, the equity is down 41.4%. 

HOOD August3


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.