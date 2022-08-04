QQQ   323.98 (+0.34%)
AAPL   166.28 (+0.09%)
MSFT   282.96 (+0.17%)
META   169.89 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   118.65 (+0.48%)
AMZN   140.67 (+0.82%)
TSLA   937.74 (+1.69%)
NVDA   191.66 (+1.44%)
NIO   21.38 (+5.32%)
BABA   98.91 (+3.33%)
AMD   100.47 (+2.43%)
MU   64.31 (+0.09%)
T   18.36 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.94 (+0.68%)
GE   74.20 (-0.72%)
F   15.63 (-0.38%)
DIS   108.78 (-0.22%)
AMC   18.71 (+2.75%)
PYPL   96.50 (-1.45%)
PFE   49.50 (-0.72%)
NFLX   229.75 (+1.33%)
QQQ   323.98 (+0.34%)
AAPL   166.28 (+0.09%)
MSFT   282.96 (+0.17%)
META   169.89 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   118.65 (+0.48%)
AMZN   140.67 (+0.82%)
TSLA   937.74 (+1.69%)
NVDA   191.66 (+1.44%)
NIO   21.38 (+5.32%)
BABA   98.91 (+3.33%)
AMD   100.47 (+2.43%)
MU   64.31 (+0.09%)
T   18.36 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.94 (+0.68%)
GE   74.20 (-0.72%)
F   15.63 (-0.38%)
DIS   108.78 (-0.22%)
AMC   18.71 (+2.75%)
PYPL   96.50 (-1.45%)
PFE   49.50 (-0.72%)
NFLX   229.75 (+1.33%)
QQQ   323.98 (+0.34%)
AAPL   166.28 (+0.09%)
MSFT   282.96 (+0.17%)
META   169.89 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   118.65 (+0.48%)
AMZN   140.67 (+0.82%)
TSLA   937.74 (+1.69%)
NVDA   191.66 (+1.44%)
NIO   21.38 (+5.32%)
BABA   98.91 (+3.33%)
AMD   100.47 (+2.43%)
MU   64.31 (+0.09%)
T   18.36 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.94 (+0.68%)
GE   74.20 (-0.72%)
F   15.63 (-0.38%)
DIS   108.78 (-0.22%)
AMC   18.71 (+2.75%)
PYPL   96.50 (-1.45%)
PFE   49.50 (-0.72%)
NFLX   229.75 (+1.33%)
QQQ   323.98 (+0.34%)
AAPL   166.28 (+0.09%)
MSFT   282.96 (+0.17%)
META   169.89 (+0.65%)
GOOGL   118.65 (+0.48%)
AMZN   140.67 (+0.82%)
TSLA   937.74 (+1.69%)
NVDA   191.66 (+1.44%)
NIO   21.38 (+5.32%)
BABA   98.91 (+3.33%)
AMD   100.47 (+2.43%)
MU   64.31 (+0.09%)
T   18.36 (-0.05%)
CGC   2.94 (+0.68%)
GE   74.20 (-0.72%)
F   15.63 (-0.38%)
DIS   108.78 (-0.22%)
AMC   18.71 (+2.75%)
PYPL   96.50 (-1.45%)
PFE   49.50 (-0.72%)
NFLX   229.75 (+1.33%)

Robinhood Stock Pops After Announcement Of Plans To Cut 23 Percent Of Workforce

Wed., August 3, 2022 | ValueWalk

Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) has announced plans to slash about 23% of its global workforce. The news comes alongside a plummeting monthly active user count and disappointing second-quarter earnings results.

Robinhood Announces Job Cuts

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev announced the steep job cuts in a press release on Tuesday. He said most of those cuts will come in the company's operations, program management and marketing departments. Tenev cited the "deterioration of the macro environment with inflation at 40-year highs accompanied by a broad crypto market crash" as the reasons for the layoffs.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

This week's job cuts add onto the layoffs Robinhood announced in April, when it slashed its global workforce by 9%. In this week's press release, Tenev announced that the stock trading platform would flatten its organizational structure, placing new, broader responsibilities onto its new general managers.

He added that the employees whose jobs have been affected by the job cuts will receive notices via email and Slack to let them know if their positions had been eliminated or if they still had a job. Robinhood had planned to send those notices out after a company-wide meeting on Tuesday.

According to CNN, the layoffs will affect 780 workers.

Robinhood Announces A Steep Loss

The stock trading platform also released its second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, a day earlier than expected. Robinhood came up short of the consensus estimate for revenue but beat expectations for losses, posting $318 million in revenue with a net loss of 34 cents per share or $295 million.


Refinitiv's consensus called for $321 million in revenue and a loss of 37 cents per share. Robinhood also reported a first-quarter loss of $392 million or 45 cents per share. The stock trading platform's revenue rose from $299 million in the previous quarter due to higher revenue on crypto-related activities and net interest. However, the second-quarter number plunged from the year-ago quarter's total of $565 million.

Robinhood also reported a steep sequential decline in monthly active users of 1.9 million, bringing its user count to 14 million in June. The company also reported a steep decline in assets under custody, which fell 31% quarter over quarter to $64.2 billion on the back of reduced asset valuations.

Despite the disappointing earnings results, Robinhood shares only fell 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday and were up by almost 13% by midday on Wednesday.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
2.3294 of 5 stars		$10.76+4.4%N/A-1.18Hold$16.26
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.