Roblox's Impressive September Metrics Spark Red-Hot Options Activity

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Did Biden Bet the Future of America on the "Lithium Triangle"? (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed

Roblox's Impressive September Metrics Spark Red-Hot Options Activity

Mon., October 17, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) are surging toward their biggest daily jump since November 2021, up 19.9% at $42.62 this afternoon after the company reported impressive September 2022 key metrics. Roblox reported a 23% jump in daily active users (DAUs) since last year, and a 16% year-over-year rise in engagement hours to 4.0 billion. The company also shared that its estimated bookings came in between $212 million and $219 million, marking an 11% to 15% 12-month jump. 

Options traders are hitching their wagons to Roblox stock's wild trading activity, with 113,000 calls and 89,000 puts exchanged so far, which is five times the intraday average. The most popular position by far is the October 50 call, followed by the 45 call in the same monthly series, with positions being bought to open at both. 

This implies these bulls are eyeing even more upside for RBLX, which has shed 58.5% in the past year. Roblox stock has found a floor at its $33 mark, however. Plus, today's pop put the security back above recent pressure at the 160-day moving average. 

rblx oct 17

The penchant for calls today is unusual. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), RBLX sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.12, which sits higher than all other readings from the past year. In other words, puts have rarely been more popular. 

Roblox stock could be overdue for a round of analyst bull notes, should this positive price action continue. Of the 18 in coverage, just seven say "buy" or better, compared to 11 "hold" or worse ratings. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $41.89 is a slight discount to current levels. 

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market this is because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of when investor sentiment is turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks that are well-positioned for market trends that are likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.