Roku Lands Double Upgrade After Earnings

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) boast a 2.5% premarket lead, after a double upgrade from Bank of America.

The broker upgraded the streaming stalwart to "buy" from "underperform," saying the company is poised to improve revenue and margin. The double upgrade also followed Roku's better-than-expected quarterly report.

On the charts, ROKU yesterday closed at its highest level since September. What's more, the equity managed to close above its 200-day moving average for the first time since August 2021. Year-to-date, Roku stock is 73.4% higher.

Coming into today, 14 of the 23 brokerages rated the security a "hold" or worse, leaving ample room for an unwinding of pessimism amongst the brokerage bunch. Meanwhile, the 10.72 million shares sold short represent 8.8% of the stock's available float.

A shift in the options pits could provide additional tailwinds. There's been a penchant for bearish bets in the options pits of late, per ROKU's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.14 that sits higher than 80% of readings from the past year -- indicating a put-bias amongst short-term options traders.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here