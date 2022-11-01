Roku Stock Draws Bear Note Before Q3 Earnings

S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)

Roku Stock Draws Bear Note Before Q3 Earnings

Mon., October 31, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Streaming giant Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is drawing some negative analyst attention ahead of its third-quarter earnings report, which is due out after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Though Wedbush issued a price-target cut from to $75 from $85, ROKU was up 1.5% to trade at $55.37 at last check. The 40-day moving average has guided the shares lower for most of the year, though, and longer term ROKU carries an 82% year-over-year deficit.  

ROKU 40 Day

Roku stock's history of post-earnings moves is a mixed bag. The shares finished four of the last eight next-day sessions higher, but dropped 23.1% in late July after the company missed second-quarter revenue estimates. ROKU averaged a move of 10.7% in the past two years, regardless of direction, but this time around the options pits are pricing are in a much bigger swing of 25.4%.

Short sellers have been piling on the equity of late. In fact, short interest is up 14.7% in the last two reporting periods, and the 10.64 shares sold short account for 8.8% of the stock's available float.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.