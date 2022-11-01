Roku Stock Draws Bear Note Before Q3 Earnings

Streaming giant Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is drawing some negative analyst attention ahead of its third-quarter earnings report, which is due out after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Though Wedbush issued a price-target cut from to $75 from $85, ROKU was up 1.5% to trade at $55.37 at last check. The 40-day moving average has guided the shares lower for most of the year, though, and longer term ROKU carries an 82% year-over-year deficit.

Roku stock's history of post-earnings moves is a mixed bag. The shares finished four of the last eight next-day sessions higher, but dropped 23.1% in late July after the company missed second-quarter revenue estimates. ROKU averaged a move of 10.7% in the past two years, regardless of direction, but this time around the options pits are pricing are in a much bigger swing of 25.4%.

Short sellers have been piling on the equity of late. In fact, short interest is up 14.7% in the last two reporting periods, and the 10.64 shares sold short account for 8.8% of the stock's available float.

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .