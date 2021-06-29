Rolling blackouts in parts of US Northwest amid heat wave

A worker stands near a lift, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, as he works on a future Sound Transit light rail station near Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and other cities moved inland Tuesday after consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A parking garage sign shows the temperature at 96 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade, Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
As the temperatures climb into the 90s, "Indigo," age 24, takes a drink of water while beating the heat in the cooling center located at the Looff Carousel, Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Riverfront Park in Spokane, Wash.
(Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Sabina Ehmann and her daughter Vivian, visiting Seattle from North Carolina, are prepared with umbrellas to shield the sun during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Two people jump from a pedestrian bridge at Lake Union Park into the water during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. A day earlier, a record high was set for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Kayakers and boaters ply the waters of Elliott Bay with the Seattle skyline behind during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The day before set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Carl Rocha, left, and Patrick Plummer, with Bills Heating & A/C Install air conditioning and a new furnace at a home on East Wabash Street, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Spokane, Wash. With temperatures forecast to hit over 100 degrees by Sunday, a rush of customers are keeping local A/C installers busy. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
Aubrey Lovelace,12, heads down one of two new slides at the Southside Family Aquatics Facility, Monday, June 28, 2021. After being closed for nearly two-years, the Spokane County run aquatics park is back open to the public just in time to take the edge off the heat wave. Besides the new slides, more shade umbrellas have been added and the concessions are now run by the Spokane Indians baseball organization. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
Groups of people float on inflatable devices on Lake Union during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. A day earlier, a record high was set for that date with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
People stand in the spray from the Everett Fire Department's fire hose sprinkler station at Walter E. Hall Park on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni/The Daily Herald via AP)
A child kicks water in a large puddle at Walter E. Hall Park on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni/The Daily Herald via AP)
People walk as the sun shines behind the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A parking garage sign shows the temperature at 96 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade, Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A sign in the window of the Dick's Drive-In in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is shown Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. The walk- and drive-up restaurant, which is not air conditioned, closed early Sunday and all day Monday due to excessive heat. Seattle and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A person walks past a Molly Moon's Ice Cream store in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. The store was closed Monday due to excessive heat as Seattle and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle pushed into uncharted - and unwelcome - territory with historic highs. The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, June 28, 2021, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
A person works near a window on a multi-unit building being constructed Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Federal Way, Wash., south of Seattle. The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and other cities moved inland Tuesday after consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celcius) was expected to ease in those cities. But inland Spokane was likely to surpass Monday's high temperature — a record-tying 105 F (40.6 Celsius).
About 8,200 utility customers in parts of Spokane lost power on Monday and Avista Utilities warned that there will be more rolling blackouts on Tuesday afternoon in the city of about 220,000 people, with the high temperature predicted at 110 F (43.3C), which would be an all-time record.
Avista had to implement deliberate blackouts on Monday because "the electric system experienced a new peak demand, and the strain of the high temperatures impacted the system in a way that required us to proactively turn off power for some customers,” said company president and chief executive Dennis Vermillion. “This happened faster than anticipated.”
Customers on Tuesday should expect more “targeted protective outages” Tuesday, he said.
A high of 117 degrees F (47 C) was predicted in the southeastern Washington cities of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco. The state's highest-ever recorded temperature was 118 degrees F (47.7 C), recorded in 1961.
The United Farm Workers urged Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to immediately issue emergency heat standards protecting all farm and other outdoor workers in the state with a strong agricultural sector. The state’s current heat standards fall short of safeguards the UFW first won in California in 2005 that have prevented deaths and illnesses from heat stroke, the union said in a statement.
Unlike workers in California, Washington state farm workers do not have the right to work shade and breaks amid extreme temperatures.
“I was off today so I was helping distribute water and information to the cherry harvesters,” said Martha Acevedo, a wine grape worker from Sunnyside, Washington, said in a union statement. “They were struggling. No shade, not even cold water."
Garbage collectors in Walla Walla started their shifts at 3 a.m. instead of the usual 7 a.m. in an effort to beat the heat.
Seattle was cooler Tueday with temperatures expected to reach about 90 F (32.2 C) after registering 108 degrees F (42 Celsius) on Monday — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104 F (40 C). Portland, Oregon, reached 116 F (46.6 C) after hitting records of 108 F (42 C) on Saturday and 112 F (44 C) on Sunday.
President Joe Biden, during an infrastructure speech in Wisconsin, took note of the Northwest as he spoke about the need to be prepared for extreme weather.
“Anybody ever believe you’d turn on the news and see it’s 116 degrees in Portland Oregon? 116 degrees," the president said, working in a dig at those who cast doubt on the reality of climate change. "But don’t worry -- there is no global warming because it’s just a figment of our imaginations.”
The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense.
The temperatures have been unheard of in a region better known for rain, and where June has historically been referred to as “Juneuary” for its cool drizzle. Seattle's average high temperature in June is around 70 F (21.1 C), and fewer than half of the city's residents have air conditioning, according to U.S. Census data.
