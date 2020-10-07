Romanian hospitality workers protest as new lockdown starts

A protester holds a banner that reads "Today's Menu: Unemployment" as hospitality workers protest against the government's decision for the closure of restaurants, cinemas, theatres and hospitality venues in the capital, for a second time, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hundreds of Romanian hospitality workers protested Wednesday evening in the capital, Bucharest, against what they describe as the national government’s failure to protect their industry from the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in the country. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Hospitality workers hold banners that read "Today's Menu: Bankruptcy and Unemployment" as they protest against the government's decision for the closure of restaurants, cinemas, theatres and hospitality venues in the capital, for a second time, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hundreds of Romanian hospitality workers protested Wednesday evening in the capital, Bucharest, against what they describe as the national government’s failure to protect their industry from the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in the country. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A protester wears a mask as hospitality workers hold banners that read "Today's Menu: Bankruptcy and Unemployment" as they protest against the government's decision for the closure of restaurants, cinemas, theatres and hospitality venues in the capital, for a second time, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hundreds of Romanian hospitality workers protested Wednesday evening in the capital, Bucharest, against what they describe as the national government’s failure to protect their industry from the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in the country. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Hospitality workers hold banners that read "We want to Work" as they protest against the government's decision for the closure of restaurants, cinemas, theatres and hospitality venues in the capital, for a second time, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hundreds of Romanian hospitality workers protested Wednesday evening in the capital, Bucharest, against what they describe as the national government’s failure to protect their industry from the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in the country. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Two people hug as hospitality workers protest against the government's decision for the closure of restaurants, cinemas, theatres and hospitality venues in the capital, for a second time, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hundreds of Romanian hospitality workers protested Wednesday evening in the capital, Bucharest, against what they describe as the national government’s failure to protect their industry from the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in the country. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a young girl wearing a mask for protection against COVID-19 infection watches people waiting for the opening of a market selling Romanian food products in Bucharest, Romania. Romania registered on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, the highest levels of COVID-19 infections in 24 hours since the pandemic reached the county in February, with 2958 new cases, the highest number of fatalities, 82 and people in ICU units 612. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hundreds of Romanian hospitality workers protested Wednesday evening in the capital, Bucharest, accusing the government of failing to protect their industry from the pandemic's economic fallout, even as a new lockdown kicked in.
The peaceful protest outside the Romanian government building came as the country reported a record daily 2,985 coronavirus infections nationwide.
It also coincided with Bucharest authorities’ decision earlier in the day to once again shut down all the capital's indoor restaurants, theaters, movie cinemas, gambling and dance venues. These establishments reopened early last month after being forced to stay shut for nearly half a year.
Protesters carried signs and banners reading: “Today’s menu: unemployment” and “400,000 affected while not infected” -- in reference to the pre-pandemic number of Romania's hospitality sector jobs.
Cezar Andrei, who has been running a fish restaurant in Bucharest for the past 20 years, said he won’t be able to stay afloat for much longer if he is not allowed to work.
“We are aware of the risks posed by the virus, but this is not the way to solve the problem,” Andrei said.
“We can probably last for another month or so, but not much longer,” he added, arguing that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Romania has not been traced back to the hospitality sector.
The national association of restaurant owners and hoteliers, which backed the protest, said more than 40% of jobs in the hospitality sector have been lost due to lockdown measures since the pandemic hit the country in February, while turnover fell 70%. Hospitality accounted for about a tenth of all private sector jobs in Romania last year, and contributed 5% of GDP.
Moaghin Marius Ciprian, the owner of the popular Grivita Pub n Grill in downtown Bucharest, stressed that restaurants were not to blame for the increase in infections.
“We were closed for six months, the restaurants didn’t work and yet the number of cases still rose,” Cipriani said. “I am not an expert, but I am not stupid either … we are not responsible,” for the accelerated spread of the virus.
On Wednesday, the total number of confirmed infections in Romania — a country of some 19 million -- stood at over 142,000, including 5,200 deaths. Almost two-thirds of the confirmed cases were reported since the end of July.
___
Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to regularly hit new all-time highs, it's very difficult for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.
This goes for both share price, since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis, and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.
While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful undervalued stocks that are trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.
Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract the interest of most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits, but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.
In this list, you might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks. While these low-priced stocks have a lot of differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.
View the "10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10".