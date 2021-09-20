Rome court rejects Venezuela extradition bid for ex-oil czar

Monday, September 20, 2021 | The Associated Press

Rafael Ramirez Carreno
In this Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, Rafael Ramirez, security council president and Venezuela's ambassador to the U.N., talks to the press as he arrives for UN Security Council consultations. A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ROME (AP) — A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.

Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.

Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving oil industry into the ground and abandoning the socialist ideals of the country's previous late leader, Hugo Chavez.

On Monday, Rome’s Court of Appeals, which hears extradition requests, rejected Venezuela’s extradition bid, said Ramirez’s Rome-based lawyer, Roberto De Vita.

The court found that Ramirez deserved international protection “given the violation of human rights in Venezuela,” De Vita said in a statement. Ramirez, a Venezuelan citizen, was given refugee status in Italy and his lawyers argued that he faced political persecution if he was sent back.

While the Venezuelan government could appeal to Italy’s highest Court of Cassation, Ramirez’s lawyers noted that the Italian prosecutors representing Venezuela’s case had changed their initially favorable opinion to consider extradition and asked the court to reject it at a hearing earlier this month.

No one answered the phone at Venezuela's embassy late Monday.


7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.

While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.

But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?

At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.

View the "7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.