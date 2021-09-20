Rome court rejects Venezuela extradition bid for ex-oil czar





ROME (AP) — A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.

Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.

Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving oil industry into the ground and abandoning the socialist ideals of the country's previous late leader, Hugo Chavez.

On Monday, Rome’s Court of Appeals, which hears extradition requests, rejected Venezuela’s extradition bid, said Ramirez’s Rome-based lawyer, Roberto De Vita.

The court found that Ramirez deserved international protection “given the violation of human rights in Venezuela,” De Vita said in a statement. Ramirez, a Venezuelan citizen, was given refugee status in Italy and his lawyers argued that he faced political persecution if he was sent back.

While the Venezuelan government could appeal to Italy’s highest Court of Cassation, Ramirez’s lawyers noted that the Italian prosecutors representing Venezuela’s case had changed their initially favorable opinion to consider extradition and asked the court to reject it at a hearing earlier this month.

No one answered the phone at Venezuela's embassy late Monday.

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.