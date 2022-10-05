Ross Stores Stock's Bearish Signal Has Never Been Wrong

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is moving higher today, last seen up 3.5% to trade at $88.98 and pacing for its fifth daily win in six. Though the catalyst for today's positive price action is unclear, the equity has fared considerably well over the last three months, adding 20.2% despite a 2.3% dip in September after its mid-month pop was cut short at the $96 level. However, today's pop has put the equity in line with a historically bearish moving average that could see its upward efforts stalled.

The trendline in question is Ross Stores stock's 180-day moving average, which the shares just came within one standard deviation of after trading well below it for much of the year. Per data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, five similar signal have been observed in the last three years. After all of these of these occurrences, the stock was lower, averaging a one-month drop of 7.1%. A similar move from its current perch would put ROSS at $82.66.

Looking at the rest of the brokerage bunch, 10 of the 16 analysts following the stock consider ROST to be a "strong buy," while the other six say "hold." An unwinding of this optimism could also weigh on the shares. Meanwhile, the consensus 12-month target price of $98.96 is an 11.2% premium to the equity's current level.

Options look like a an ideal way to speculate on the equity's next move. This is per the F's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 76 out of 100, which indicates the stock has consistently realized bigger returns than options traders have priced in over the last 12 months.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .