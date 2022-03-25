S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions

Rudy Giuliani associate pleads guilty in fraud scheme

Friday, March 25, 2022 | Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani pleaded guilty Friday to a conspiracy charge alleging that he defrauded investors in a company supposedly created to prevent people from being defrauded.

Lev Parnas, 50, entered the plea to conspiring to commit wire fraud during a remotely held electronic proceeding in Manhattan federal court.

Parnas told Judge J. Paul Oetken that he conspired between 2012 and 2019 with another person to give investors false information about a Florida-based business, Fraud Guarantee.

He said he was “wrong at the time and I am truly sorry for my actions, your honor.”

Fraud Guarantee was promoted as a company that could protect investors against fraud.

The plea came months after the Soviet-born businessman was convicted of campaign finance crimes at a Manhattan trial. The judge set sentencing for June 29.

In October 2020, codefendant David Correia, a former golf professional, pleaded guilty in connection with the same fraud.

Prior to Correia's sentencing, prosecutors said Correia and Parnas used false claims to induce at least seven investors between 2012 and 2019 to contribute between $200,000 and $500,000, saying the money would be used only for business interests and nothing personal.

The majority of the money from investors, though, was withdrawn as cash and spent on rent, luxury cars and retail stores by Parnas, prosecutors said.

During the fraud, Correia and Parnas agreed to pay Giuliani, a former New York City mayor who served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer during part of his presidency, a $500,000 consulting fee to work with Fraud Guarantee. Correia was sentenced last year to a year in prison.

Parnas several years ago also worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Giuliani has said he knew nothing about the crimes of Parnas and others.

Giuliani has not been criminally charged, though federal authorities have acknowledged that he is being investigated to determine whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

In October, Parnas was convicted of six charges alleging that he made illegal donations in 2018 to jump-start a new energy company and used the wealth of a Russian financier to donate to politicians who might aid the launch of a legal, recreational marijuana business. He awaits sentencing in that case.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.