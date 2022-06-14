×
S&P 500   3,735.46 (-0.38%)
DOW   30,349.49 (-0.55%)
QQQ   275.86 (+0.16%)
AAPL   132.72 (+0.64%)
MSFT   243.69 (+0.59%)
META   163.84 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   2,137.72 (+0.46%)
AMZN   102.97 (-0.68%)
TSLA   665.09 (+2.76%)
NVDA   158.16 (+1.08%)
NIO   18.75 (+17.26%)
BABA   104.36 (+5.93%)
AMD   86.75 (-0.28%)
MU   58.54 (-0.51%)
CGC   3.35 (+2.13%)
T   19.39 (-1.87%)
GE   68.17 (+0.66%)
F   12.21 (+3.39%)
DIS   93.73 (-2.07%)
AMC   11.81 (+2.87%)
PFE   47.84 (-0.15%)
PYPL   72.40 (-1.79%)
NFLX   166.17 (-2.07%)
Russia bans UK journalists, defense officials from entering

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has banned dozens of British media and defense figures from entering the country, the Russian foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

In an online statement on its website, the ministry described the ban on 29 journalists and commentators as a response to what it alleged was the British media’s skewed portrayal of Moscow and its actions in Ukraine.

“The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and the Donbas,” it said, referencing Ukraine’s industrial east, parts of which have been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

The ministry claimed “with their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society.”

Senior editors and correspondents for prominent print and broadcast outlets, such as the BBC and the Times and Guardian newspapers, were featured on the list.

Also included were 20 figures linked to the UK’s defense establishment and industry, such as the head of the British navy, a junior defense minister and senior executives at the defense and aerospace firms Thales UK and BAE Systems.

Follow all AP stories on the fighting in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.


