Russia charges plant director in Arctic diesel fuel spill













MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have charged the director of an Arctic power plant that leaked 20,000 tons of diesel fuel into the ecologically fragile region with violating environmental regulations, a crime that could bring five years in prison.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko announced the charge against Vyacheslav Starostin on Monday and said an investigation into the May 29 leak is continuing. Much of the spilled fuel fouled waterways in the Norilsk region and there is concern it could affect wildlife or make its way into the Arctic Ocean.

The fuel leaked when a storage tank collapsed; prosecutors say that melting permafrost likely caused the collapse.

Workers laid booms to block the fuel’s spread in the Ambarnaya River, a tributary of Lake Pyasino which in turn feeds a river that flows into the Kara Sea arm of the Arctic.

The head of Russia’s natural resources agency Rosprirodnadzor, Svetlana Radionova, has denied that any fuel has reached the lake.

But a regional inspector for the agency, Vasily Ryabinin, says the agency isn’t performing adequate tests and said it’s likely fuel has entered the lake.

“If a storm comes, (the fuel) will settle down on the banks and will slowly poison the ecosystem of Norilsk and Pyasino. The consequences won’t be immediate. It might also reach the Kara Sea,” he told The Associated Press. “I had said several times that we have to examine Lake Pyasino and then determine the location for tests.”

The power plant is operated by a division of Norilsk Nickel, whose giant plants in the area have made Norilsk, 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) northeast of Moscow, one of the most heavily polluted cities in the world.

___

Kostya Manenkov contributed to this story.

5 Stocks That Will Benefit From the Coronavirus

Investors are digesting the damage done to their portfolios in last week’s coronavirus-induced correction. There was no place to hide from the bears who bore their claws and shredded the market from its record highs. And the reality is there is probably more volatility to come.



Many companies had reported earnings before the depth and breadth of this outbreak became apparent. And that means that it will be months before investors get a chance to see how the true impact that Covid-19 virus will have on 2020 revenue and earnings.



For risk-averse investors, it may be tempting to take a breather from the volatility. But, as the market showed yesterday, the reward is there for those willing to take the risk. Still, for the next few months – and maybe longer – this will not be like fishing in a barrel. Investors will have to take a targeted look at which companies are well-positioned in this environment.



In this special presentation, we’ll show you five companies that address one of three areas that may benefit from the coronavirus. First, there are companies whose supply chains do not involve China. In theory this means their manufacturing should be less impacted from the virus.



Second, there are companies that are in the front lines of battling the virus. This can lead you into the biotech sector. And finally, there are stocks you can look at that can benefit from consumers taking safety measures to avoid getting the virus.

View the "5 Stocks That Will Benefit From the Coronavirus".