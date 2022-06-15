Russia reduces natural gas through European pipeline again

×
S&P 500   3,769.02 (+0.90%)
DOW   30,512.29 (+0.49%)
QQQ   279.84 (+1.42%)
AAPL   134.13 (+1.03%)
MSFT   249.06 (+1.87%)
META   165.35 (+0.99%)
GOOGL   2,171.70 (+1.75%)
AMZN   105.92 (+3.53%)
TSLA   676.09 (+2.03%)
NVDA   161.75 (+2.14%)
NIO   19.45 (+4.23%)
BABA   106.01 (+0.74%)
AMD   87.72 (+0.84%)
MU   58.55 (-0.26%)
CGC   3.44 (+3.30%)
T   19.46 (+0.05%)
GE   68.45 (+0.59%)
F   12.31 (+0.90%)
DIS   95.56 (+1.42%)
AMC   12.33 (+3.44%)
PFE   48.04 (+0.25%)
PYPL   73.48 (+1.41%)
NFLX   176.54 (+5.37%)
S&P 500   3,769.02 (+0.90%)
DOW   30,512.29 (+0.49%)
QQQ   279.84 (+1.42%)
AAPL   134.13 (+1.03%)
MSFT   249.06 (+1.87%)
META   165.35 (+0.99%)
GOOGL   2,171.70 (+1.75%)
AMZN   105.92 (+3.53%)
TSLA   676.09 (+2.03%)
NVDA   161.75 (+2.14%)
NIO   19.45 (+4.23%)
BABA   106.01 (+0.74%)
AMD   87.72 (+0.84%)
MU   58.55 (-0.26%)
CGC   3.44 (+3.30%)
T   19.46 (+0.05%)
GE   68.45 (+0.59%)
F   12.31 (+0.90%)
DIS   95.56 (+1.42%)
AMC   12.33 (+3.44%)
PFE   48.04 (+0.25%)
PYPL   73.48 (+1.41%)
NFLX   176.54 (+5.37%)
S&P 500   3,769.02 (+0.90%)
DOW   30,512.29 (+0.49%)
QQQ   279.84 (+1.42%)
AAPL   134.13 (+1.03%)
MSFT   249.06 (+1.87%)
META   165.35 (+0.99%)
GOOGL   2,171.70 (+1.75%)
AMZN   105.92 (+3.53%)
TSLA   676.09 (+2.03%)
NVDA   161.75 (+2.14%)
NIO   19.45 (+4.23%)
BABA   106.01 (+0.74%)
AMD   87.72 (+0.84%)
MU   58.55 (-0.26%)
CGC   3.44 (+3.30%)
T   19.46 (+0.05%)
GE   68.45 (+0.59%)
F   12.31 (+0.90%)
DIS   95.56 (+1.42%)
AMC   12.33 (+3.44%)
PFE   48.04 (+0.25%)
PYPL   73.48 (+1.41%)
NFLX   176.54 (+5.37%)
S&P 500   3,769.02 (+0.90%)
DOW   30,512.29 (+0.49%)
QQQ   279.84 (+1.42%)
AAPL   134.13 (+1.03%)
MSFT   249.06 (+1.87%)
META   165.35 (+0.99%)
GOOGL   2,171.70 (+1.75%)
AMZN   105.92 (+3.53%)
TSLA   676.09 (+2.03%)
NVDA   161.75 (+2.14%)
NIO   19.45 (+4.23%)
BABA   106.01 (+0.74%)
AMD   87.72 (+0.84%)
MU   58.55 (-0.26%)
CGC   3.44 (+3.30%)
T   19.46 (+0.05%)
GE   68.45 (+0.59%)
F   12.31 (+0.90%)
DIS   95.56 (+1.42%)
AMC   12.33 (+3.44%)
PFE   48.04 (+0.25%)
PYPL   73.48 (+1.41%)
NFLX   176.54 (+5.37%)

Russia reduces natural gas through European pipeline again

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | Geir Moulson, Associated Press


Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, takes part in the East German Economic Forum (OWF) in Bad Saarow, Germany, Monday, June 13, 2022. From June 12-14, 2022, personalities from Germany and abroad will meet at the forum for the 7th time. Energy supply security in times of crises and climate change, transformation and attracting skilled workers are key topics of the East German Economic Forum. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Russia's Gazprom announced a reduction in natural gas flows through a key European pipeline for the second day in a row Wednesday, creating further energy turmoil for a continent as it ties to reduce its extensive use of Russian oil and natural gas amid the war in Ukraine.

The state-owned energy giant said on Twitter that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would be cut again Thursday, bringing the overall reduction through the undersea pipeline to 60%.

The drop in shipments of gas used to power industry and generate electricity would amount to some 16 billion cubic meters by the end of the year, or around 10% of total European Union gas imports from Russia, according to Simone Tagliapietra, an energy policy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

The new cut came a day after Gazprom said it would reduce flows by 40% after Canadian sanctions over the war prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment. It blamed the same issue for the additional reduction.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck earlier Wednesday said Gazprom's initial move appeared to be political rather than a result of technical problems. He said the new developments “clearly show the Russian side’s explanation is simply an excuse.”

“Obviously the strategy is to unsettle people and push up prices,” he said in a statement.

Gazprom also told Italian gas giant Eni that it would reduce gas through a different pipeline by roughly 15% on Wednesday. The reason for the reduction has not been made clear, and the Italian company said it was monitoring the situation.

The reduced flows to two of Europe's biggest importers of Russian natural gas follow the country's previous halt of gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, Netherlands, Denmark. Europe is working to reduce its dependence on Russian energy as the war worsens rising oil and gas prices that are fueling record inflation. Gas demand has fallen after the end of the winter heating season, but European utilities are racing to refill storage ahead of next winte r with prices high and supplies uncertain.


While gas storage is refilling well, the cutoffs and reductions come on top of an explosion at a liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas whose exports were largely going to Europe, adding another squeeze to the tight natural gas market, said Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. He urged Europe “not to be complacent and urgently scale-up coordination" so the continent is “prepared for a possibly difficult winter ahead."

Siemens Energy said after Tuesday's initial announcement about Nord Stream 1 that a gas turbine that powers a compressor station on the pipeline had been in service for more than 10 years and taken to Montreal for a scheduled overhaul. But because of sanctions imposed by Canada, the company has been unable to return the equipment to the customer, Gazprom.

Habeck, who is also Germany's economy minister and responsible for energy, told reporters in Berlin that he had established with the European Union's executive Commission that the maintenance of Siemens compressor stations on the pipeline isn't subject to EU sanctions.

He said officials are in contact with Canada to check what is possible under Ottawa's sanctions. But he added that, as far as German officials know, the first “relevant” maintenance session isn't due until the fall, and because there are several such installations, that wouldn't explain a 40% reduction.

“So I also have the impression that what happened yesterday is a political decision, and not a decision that is technically justifiable,” Habeck said. “What effect it has on the European and German gas market, we will have to wait and see. As a rule, suppliers have always succeeded in getting hold of gas from other sources.”

He said there's no supply problem in Germany, which gets about 35% of its natural gas to power industry and generate electricity from Russia, and it should be able to keep filling up reserves.

Habeck said after Gazprom's second announcement that the missing gas can be obtained on the market, “if at high prices."

The EU has outlined plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds by year’s end. Economists say a complete cutoff would deal a severe blow to the economy, consumers and gas-intensive industries.

“If you have the feeling that all your homework is done and everything is going well, you're wrong,” Habeck said. “It isn't over yet. It may only just be beginning ... making ourselves independent from fossil energy and Russian fossil energy must be advanced at high pressure.”

___

AP reporter Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.