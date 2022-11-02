S&P 500   3,856.10
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
It's Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot

Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

Wed., November 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Turkey's defense minister urged Russia to "reconsider" its decision to suspend the implementation of the U.N. and Turkish-brokered grain deal in a telephone call Monday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine's ports during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkey's president said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar that the deal for a humanitarian grain corridor would “continue in the same way as before” as of noon Wednesday.

Erdogan said the renewed deal would prioritize shipments to African nations, including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, in line with Russia’s concerns that most of the grain exported since the agreements first was reached in July was ending up in richer nations.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia agreed to continue carrying out its role in the deal after receiving written guarantees from Kyiv that Ukraine would not use the sea corridor for military actions against Moscow, according to a statement by the Russian defense ministry

Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet. The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that ship traffic from ports in southern Ukraine was halted, calling the movement “unacceptable.”

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Ukraine had formally committed to using the safe shipping corridors through the Black Sea “exclusively in accordance with the stipulations of the Black Sea initiative,” a reference to the separate U.N. and Turkey-backed agreements signed by Moscow and Kyiv on July 22.

Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in the U.N.-brokered deal, which aimed to ensure safe passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. But the United Nations had said vessels would not move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments.


The United Nations and Turkey brokered separate deals with Russia and Ukraine in July to ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

